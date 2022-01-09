|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|29:06
|2-6
|4-4
|1-6
|2
|1
|9
|Mobley
|35:32
|5-12
|1-3
|2-6
|2
|3
|11
|Allen
|29:49
|5-7
|2-4
|2-7
|1
|0
|12
|Garland
|32:53
|3-12
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|9
|Stevens
|33:54
|8-11
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|2
|17
|Rondo
|28:38
|6-10
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|1
|15
|Osman
|19:49
|1-6
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|0
|4
|Windler
|16:13
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|3
|Love
|14:06
|1-7
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|32-75
|11-18
|8-42
|21
|10
|82
Percentages: FG .427, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Rondo 3-3, Garland 2-7, Markkanen 1-3, Windler 1-4, Mobley 0-1, Osman 0-2, Love 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 2, Mobley).
Turnovers: 18 (Mobley 5, Garland 4, Rondo 3, Allen 2, Love 2, Stevens 2).
Steals: 9 (Mobley 2, Osman 2, Stevens 2, Garland, Markkanen, Windler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|0:07
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Wiggins
|33:58
|3-9
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|Looney
|29:29
|3-6
|0-1
|9-18
|3
|3
|6
|Curry
|36:31
|10-21
|4-4
|3-5
|5
|3
|28
|Thompson
|19:55
|7-18
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|17
|Iguodala
|24:52
|2-9
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|0
|4
|Poole
|24:27
|6-12
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|14
|Porter Jr.
|19:45
|3-9
|0-1
|5-7
|3
|1
|6
|Payton II
|19:29
|4-5
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|4
|9
|Toscano-Anderson
|18:37
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|2
|2
|Bjelica
|12:50
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-97
|8-10
|22-54
|24
|20
|96
Percentages: FG .402, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-42, .238 (Curry 4-11, Thompson 3-8, Poole 2-6, Payton II 1-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-3, Wiggins 0-3, Iguodala 0-4, Bjelica 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bjelica, Iguodala, Looney, Poole, Thompson).
Turnovers: 14 (Curry 5, Looney 3, Iguodala 2, Thompson 2, Bjelica, Poole).
Steals: 16 (Looney 4, Iguodala 3, Porter Jr. 3, Payton II 2, Bjelica, Curry, Toscano-Anderson, Wiggins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cleveland
|21
|25
|14
|22
|—
|82
|Golden State
|24
|27
|28
|17
|—
|96
A_18,064 (18,064). T_1:59.