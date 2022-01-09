FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen29:062-64-41-6219
Mobley35:325-121-32-62311
Allen29:495-72-42-71012
Garland32:533-121-20-2429
Stevens33:548-111-10-41217
Rondo28:386-100-00-35115
Osman19:491-62-41-2304
Windler16:131-40-01-5213
Love14:061-70-01-7102
Totals240:0032-7511-188-42211082

Percentages: FG .427, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Rondo 3-3, Garland 2-7, Markkanen 1-3, Windler 1-4, Mobley 0-1, Osman 0-2, Love 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 2, Mobley).

Turnovers: 18 (Mobley 5, Garland 4, Rondo 3, Allen 2, Love 2, Stevens 2).

Steals: 9 (Mobley 2, Osman 2, Stevens 2, Garland, Markkanen, Windler).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green0:070-00-00-0010
Wiggins33:583-94-40-21110
Looney29:293-60-19-18336
Curry36:3110-214-43-55328
Thompson19:557-180-01-31317
Iguodala24:522-90-01-4504
Poole24:276-120-00-22114
Porter Jr.19:453-90-15-7316
Payton II19:294-50-03-6149
Toscano-Anderson18:371-30-00-4322
Bjelica12:500-50-00-3010
Totals240:0039-978-1022-54242096

Percentages: FG .402, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-42, .238 (Curry 4-11, Thompson 3-8, Poole 2-6, Payton II 1-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-3, Wiggins 0-3, Iguodala 0-4, Bjelica 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bjelica, Iguodala, Looney, Poole, Thompson).

Turnovers: 14 (Curry 5, Looney 3, Iguodala 2, Thompson 2, Bjelica, Poole).

Steals: 16 (Looney 4, Iguodala 3, Porter Jr. 3, Payton II 2, Bjelica, Curry, Toscano-Anderson, Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cleveland2125142282
Golden State2427281796

A_18,064 (18,064). T_1:59.

