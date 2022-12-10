AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry2334.8233-467.499117-271106-117.90668930.0
Wiggins2232.8163-319.51167-14927-43.62842019.1
Thompson2130.6135-341.39682-21130-35.85738218.2
Poole2627.9159-365.43664-19378-92.84846017.7
D.Green2331.080-143.55911-3526-36.7221978.6
Kuminga2216.554-114.47410-4124-33.7271426.5
Wiseman1212.731-53.5850-016-25.640786.5
Looney2622.971-107.6640-024-39.6151666.4
Lamb1818.242-82.51219-502-6.3331055.8
J.Green2315.254-108.5007-3714-18.7781295.6
Jerome1115.621-41.5127-1912-121.000615.5
DiVincenzo1817.932-83.38618-5710-13.769925.1
Moody2114.834-81.42020-5318-22.8181065.0
Baldwin46.04-10.4002-80-0.000102.5
Rollins76.15-15.3333-82-21.000152.1
TEAM26241.01118-2329.480427-1132389-493.7893052117.4
OPPONENTS26241.01084-2342.463328-944531-678.7833027116.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry121401526.61627.049024726
Wiggins34791135.1482.2640303017
Thompson1063733.5522.5371133410
Poole847552.11204.658021798
D.Green161291456.31627.0740215519
Kuminga1947663.0231.044082811
Wiseman1232443.711.9260184
Looney611291907.3722.8730101114
Lamb1349623.4281.642012204
J.Green3356893.916.747013228
Jerome111121.1211.9140141
DiVincenzo1447613.4422.335020242
Moody531361.712.61608205
Baldwin0661.50.000310
Rollins1671.03.4900120
TEAM239872111142.777229.75881185420109
OPPONENTS285863114844.266325.5483121137799

