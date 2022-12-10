|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|23
|34.8
|233-467
|.499
|117-271
|106-117
|.906
|689
|30.0
|Wiggins
|22
|32.8
|163-319
|.511
|67-149
|27-43
|.628
|420
|19.1
|Thompson
|21
|30.6
|135-341
|.396
|82-211
|30-35
|.857
|382
|18.2
|Poole
|26
|27.9
|159-365
|.436
|64-193
|78-92
|.848
|460
|17.7
|D.Green
|23
|31.0
|80-143
|.559
|11-35
|26-36
|.722
|197
|8.6
|Kuminga
|22
|16.5
|54-114
|.474
|10-41
|24-33
|.727
|142
|6.5
|Wiseman
|12
|12.7
|31-53
|.585
|0-0
|16-25
|.640
|78
|6.5
|Looney
|26
|22.9
|71-107
|.664
|0-0
|24-39
|.615
|166
|6.4
|Lamb
|18
|18.2
|42-82
|.512
|19-50
|2-6
|.333
|105
|5.8
|J.Green
|23
|15.2
|54-108
|.500
|7-37
|14-18
|.778
|129
|5.6
|Jerome
|11
|15.6
|21-41
|.512
|7-19
|12-12
|1.000
|61
|5.5
|DiVincenzo
|18
|17.9
|32-83
|.386
|18-57
|10-13
|.769
|92
|5.1
|Moody
|21
|14.8
|34-81
|.420
|20-53
|18-22
|.818
|106
|5.0
|Baldwin
|4
|6.0
|4-10
|.400
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|10
|2.5
|Rollins
|7
|6.1
|5-15
|.333
|3-8
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|2.1
|TEAM
|26
|241.0
|1118-2329
|.480
|427-1132
|389-493
|.789
|3052
|117.4
|OPPONENTS
|26
|241.0
|1084-2342
|.463
|328-944
|531-678
|.783
|3027
|116.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|12
|140
|152
|6.6
|162
|7.0
|49
|0
|24
|72
|6
|Wiggins
|34
|79
|113
|5.1
|48
|2.2
|64
|0
|30
|30
|17
|Thompson
|10
|63
|73
|3.5
|52
|2.5
|37
|1
|13
|34
|10
|Poole
|8
|47
|55
|2.1
|120
|4.6
|58
|0
|21
|79
|8
|D.Green
|16
|129
|145
|6.3
|162
|7.0
|74
|0
|21
|55
|19
|Kuminga
|19
|47
|66
|3.0
|23
|1.0
|44
|0
|8
|28
|11
|Wiseman
|12
|32
|44
|3.7
|11
|.9
|26
|0
|1
|8
|4
|Looney
|61
|129
|190
|7.3
|72
|2.8
|73
|0
|10
|11
|14
|Lamb
|13
|49
|62
|3.4
|28
|1.6
|42
|0
|12
|20
|4
|J.Green
|33
|56
|89
|3.9
|16
|.7
|47
|0
|13
|22
|8
|Jerome
|1
|11
|12
|1.1
|21
|1.9
|14
|0
|1
|4
|1
|DiVincenzo
|14
|47
|61
|3.4
|42
|2.3
|35
|0
|20
|24
|2
|Moody
|5
|31
|36
|1.7
|12
|.6
|16
|0
|8
|20
|5
|Baldwin
|0
|6
|6
|1.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Rollins
|1
|6
|7
|1.0
|3
|.4
|9
|0
|0
|12
|0
|TEAM
|239
|872
|1111
|42.7
|772
|29.7
|588
|1
|185
|420
|109
|OPPONENTS
|285
|863
|1148
|44.2
|663
|25.5
|483
|1
|211
|377
|99
