AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry2634.4262-524.500131-302124-135.91977930.0
Poole3929.9275-641.42997-314157-182.86380420.6
Thompson3132.2231-557.415123-32153-59.89863820.6
Wiggins2232.8163-319.51167-14927-43.62842019.1
D.Green3531.2111-218.50921-6431-43.7212747.8
Jerome2318.063-126.50021-5325-26.9621727.5
Kuminga3318.694-199.47216-6245-67.6722497.5
DiVincenzo2923.671-180.39446-12420-24.8332087.2
Wiseman1912.753-87.6091-223-35.6571306.8
Looney3923.3109-175.6230-043-68.6322616.7
Lamb3119.376-149.51039-9914-20.7002056.6
J.Green2814.964-125.51213-4922-30.7331635.8
Moody3415.464-140.45732-8624-33.7271845.4
Baldwin128.421-47.44716-383-4.750615.1
Rollins115.56-19.3163-96-61.000211.9
TEAM39241.91663-3506.474626-1672617-775.7964569117.2
OPPONENTS39241.91643-3518.467507-1429793-1018.7794586117.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry161551716.61776.854027819
Poole1480942.41714.4911281389
Thompson201011213.9782.5621195215
Wiggins34791135.1482.2640303017
D.Green292102396.82366.71002258330
Jerome335381.7562.43307162
Kuminga34731073.2561.7770164815
DiVincenzo281041324.6863.057037412
Wiseman1851693.614.73702147
Looney1142123268.41132.91100161623
Lamb2375983.2511.669020328
J.Green40721124.021.8570133210
Moody1444581.729.934012255
Baldwin019191.63.340651
Rollins2810.96.51001161
TEAM3891318170743.8114529.48594259629154
OPPONENTS4201311173144.499325.57262306549164

