|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|26
|34.4
|262-524
|.500
|131-302
|124-135
|.919
|779
|30.0
|Poole
|39
|29.9
|275-641
|.429
|97-314
|157-182
|.863
|804
|20.6
|Thompson
|31
|32.2
|231-557
|.415
|123-321
|53-59
|.898
|638
|20.6
|Wiggins
|22
|32.8
|163-319
|.511
|67-149
|27-43
|.628
|420
|19.1
|D.Green
|35
|31.2
|111-218
|.509
|21-64
|31-43
|.721
|274
|7.8
|Jerome
|23
|18.0
|63-126
|.500
|21-53
|25-26
|.962
|172
|7.5
|Kuminga
|33
|18.6
|94-199
|.472
|16-62
|45-67
|.672
|249
|7.5
|DiVincenzo
|29
|23.6
|71-180
|.394
|46-124
|20-24
|.833
|208
|7.2
|Wiseman
|19
|12.7
|53-87
|.609
|1-2
|23-35
|.657
|130
|6.8
|Looney
|39
|23.3
|109-175
|.623
|0-0
|43-68
|.632
|261
|6.7
|Lamb
|31
|19.3
|76-149
|.510
|39-99
|14-20
|.700
|205
|6.6
|J.Green
|28
|14.9
|64-125
|.512
|13-49
|22-30
|.733
|163
|5.8
|Moody
|34
|15.4
|64-140
|.457
|32-86
|24-33
|.727
|184
|5.4
|Baldwin
|12
|8.4
|21-47
|.447
|16-38
|3-4
|.750
|61
|5.1
|Rollins
|11
|5.5
|6-19
|.316
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|21
|1.9
|TEAM
|39
|241.9
|1663-3506
|.474
|626-1672
|617-775
|.796
|4569
|117.2
|OPPONENTS
|39
|241.9
|1643-3518
|.467
|507-1429
|793-1018
|.779
|4586
|117.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|16
|155
|171
|6.6
|177
|6.8
|54
|0
|27
|81
|9
|Poole
|14
|80
|94
|2.4
|171
|4.4
|91
|1
|28
|138
|9
|Thompson
|20
|101
|121
|3.9
|78
|2.5
|62
|1
|19
|52
|15
|Wiggins
|34
|79
|113
|5.1
|48
|2.2
|64
|0
|30
|30
|17
|D.Green
|29
|210
|239
|6.8
|236
|6.7
|100
|2
|25
|83
|30
|Jerome
|3
|35
|38
|1.7
|56
|2.4
|33
|0
|7
|16
|2
|Kuminga
|34
|73
|107
|3.2
|56
|1.7
|77
|0
|16
|48
|15
|DiVincenzo
|28
|104
|132
|4.6
|86
|3.0
|57
|0
|37
|41
|2
|Wiseman
|18
|51
|69
|3.6
|14
|.7
|37
|0
|2
|14
|7
|Looney
|114
|212
|326
|8.4
|113
|2.9
|110
|0
|16
|16
|23
|Lamb
|23
|75
|98
|3.2
|51
|1.6
|69
|0
|20
|32
|8
|J.Green
|40
|72
|112
|4.0
|21
|.8
|57
|0
|13
|32
|10
|Moody
|14
|44
|58
|1.7
|29
|.9
|34
|0
|12
|25
|5
|Baldwin
|0
|19
|19
|1.6
|3
|.3
|4
|0
|6
|5
|1
|Rollins
|2
|8
|10
|.9
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|TEAM
|389
|1318
|1707
|43.8
|1145
|29.4
|859
|4
|259
|629
|154
|OPPONENTS
|420
|1311
|1731
|44.4
|993
|25.5
|726
|2
|306
|549
|164
