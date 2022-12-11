|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|24
|34.9
|245-488
|.502
|123-282
|108-119
|.908
|721
|30.0
|Wiggins
|22
|32.8
|163-319
|.511
|67-149
|27-43
|.628
|420
|19.1
|Thompson
|22
|30.9
|149-367
|.406
|86-222
|32-37
|.865
|416
|18.9
|Poole
|27
|28.0
|164-381
|.430
|65-202
|87-102
|.853
|480
|17.8
|D.Green
|24
|31.3
|85-153
|.556
|11-37
|27-38
|.711
|208
|8.7
|Kuminga
|23
|16.7
|60-123
|.488
|11-43
|25-35
|.714
|156
|6.8
|Wiseman
|12
|12.7
|31-53
|.585
|0-0
|16-25
|.640
|78
|6.5
|Looney
|27
|23.1
|74-111
|.667
|0-0
|25-41
|.610
|173
|6.4
|Lamb
|19
|17.8
|42-83
|.506
|19-51
|2-6
|.333
|105
|5.5
|J.Green
|24
|14.9
|54-108
|.500
|7-37
|14-18
|.778
|129
|5.4
|Jerome
|12
|14.5
|21-41
|.512
|7-19
|12-12
|1.000
|61
|5.1
|DiVincenzo
|19
|17.9
|33-86
|.384
|19-59
|10-13
|.769
|95
|5.0
|Moody
|22
|14.7
|35-83
|.422
|20-54
|18-22
|.818
|108
|4.9
|Baldwin
|4
|6.0
|4-10
|.400
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|10
|2.5
|Rollins
|7
|6.1
|5-15
|.333
|3-8
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|2.1
|TEAM
|27
|240.9
|1165-2421
|.481
|440-1171
|405-513
|.789
|3175
|117.6
|OPPONENTS
|27
|240.9
|1122-2429
|.462
|340-984
|550-704
|.781
|3134
|116.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|13
|145
|158
|6.6
|169
|7.0
|52
|0
|24
|76
|7
|Wiggins
|34
|79
|113
|5.1
|48
|2.2
|64
|0
|30
|30
|17
|Thompson
|12
|66
|78
|3.5
|54
|2.5
|42
|1
|15
|35
|11
|Poole
|8
|50
|58
|2.1
|124
|4.6
|59
|0
|21
|81
|9
|D.Green
|16
|133
|149
|6.2
|164
|6.8
|74
|0
|21
|58
|20
|Kuminga
|20
|51
|71
|3.1
|26
|1.1
|47
|0
|8
|30
|11
|Wiseman
|12
|32
|44
|3.7
|11
|.9
|26
|0
|1
|8
|4
|Looney
|64
|141
|205
|7.6
|75
|2.8
|74
|0
|10
|11
|16
|Lamb
|14
|49
|63
|3.3
|29
|1.5
|43
|0
|12
|20
|4
|J.Green
|33
|57
|90
|3.8
|17
|.7
|48
|0
|13
|22
|8
|Jerome
|1
|11
|12
|1.0
|21
|1.8
|14
|0
|1
|4
|1
|DiVincenzo
|15
|54
|69
|3.6
|45
|2.4
|38
|0
|21
|24
|2
|Moody
|7
|34
|41
|1.9
|12
|.5
|18
|0
|8
|21
|5
|Baldwin
|0
|6
|6
|1.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Rollins
|1
|6
|7
|1.0
|3
|.4
|9
|0
|0
|12
|0
|TEAM
|250
|914
|1164
|43.1
|798
|29.6
|608
|1
|188
|433
|115
|OPPONENTS
|291
|896
|1187
|44.0
|680
|25.2
|497
|2
|219
|387
|105
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.