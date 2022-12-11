AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry2434.9245-488.502123-282108-119.90872130.0
Wiggins2232.8163-319.51167-14927-43.62842019.1
Thompson2230.9149-367.40686-22232-37.86541618.9
Poole2728.0164-381.43065-20287-102.85348017.8
D.Green2431.385-153.55611-3727-38.7112088.7
Kuminga2316.760-123.48811-4325-35.7141566.8
Wiseman1212.731-53.5850-016-25.640786.5
Looney2723.174-111.6670-025-41.6101736.4
Lamb1917.842-83.50619-512-6.3331055.5
J.Green2414.954-108.5007-3714-18.7781295.4
Jerome1214.521-41.5127-1912-121.000615.1
DiVincenzo1917.933-86.38419-5910-13.769955.0
Moody2214.735-83.42220-5418-22.8181084.9
Baldwin46.04-10.4002-80-0.000102.5
Rollins76.15-15.3333-82-21.000152.1
TEAM27240.91165-2421.481440-1171405-513.7893175117.6
OPPONENTS27240.91122-2429.462340-984550-704.7813134116.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry131451586.61697.052024767
Wiggins34791135.1482.2640303017
Thompson1266783.5542.5421153511
Poole850582.11244.659021819
D.Green161331496.21646.8740215820
Kuminga2051713.1261.147083011
Wiseman1232443.711.9260184
Looney641412057.6752.8740101116
Lamb1449633.3291.543012204
J.Green3357903.817.748013228
Jerome111121.0211.8140141
DiVincenzo1554693.6452.438021242
Moody734411.912.51808215
Baldwin0661.50.000310
Rollins1671.03.4900120
TEAM250914116443.179829.66081188433115
OPPONENTS291896118744.068025.24972219387105

