|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|26
|34.4
|262-524
|.500
|131-302
|124-135
|.919
|779
|30.0
|Wiggins
|22
|32.8
|163-319
|.511
|67-149
|27-43
|.628
|420
|19.1
|Thompson
|24
|30.9
|159-400
|.398
|91-237
|33-38
|.868
|442
|18.4
|Poole
|30
|28.6
|188-440
|.427
|73-225
|98-114
|.860
|547
|18.2
|D.Green
|26
|30.8
|86-159
|.541
|11-38
|28-40
|.700
|211
|8.1
|Kuminga
|26
|17.9
|73-154
|.474
|15-53
|30-43
|.698
|191
|7.3
|DiVincenzo
|22
|20.0
|48-124
|.387
|31-83
|16-20
|.800
|143
|6.5
|Looney
|30
|23.0
|84-128
|.656
|0-0
|28-45
|.622
|196
|6.5
|Wiseman
|13
|12.5
|34-58
|.586
|0-0
|16-25
|.640
|84
|6.5
|J.Green
|27
|14.8
|59-118
|.500
|11-46
|19-26
|.731
|148
|5.5
|Lamb
|22
|18.0
|48-96
|.500
|23-62
|2-6
|.333
|121
|5.5
|Jerome
|14
|14.7
|26-53
|.491
|8-22
|12-12
|1.000
|72
|5.1
|Moody
|25
|14.9
|41-94
|.436
|23-61
|19-23
|.826
|124
|5.0
|Baldwin
|6
|5.7
|6-13
|.462
|4-11
|0-0
|.000
|16
|2.7
|Rollins
|8
|5.5
|5-16
|.313
|3-8
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|2.1
|TEAM
|30
|240.8
|1282-2696
|.476
|491-1297
|456-574
|.794
|3511
|117.0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|240.8
|1250-2683
|.466
|383-1090
|622-792
|.785
|3505
|116.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|16
|155
|171
|6.6
|177
|6.8
|54
|0
|27
|81
|9
|Wiggins
|34
|79
|113
|5.1
|48
|2.2
|64
|0
|30
|30
|17
|Thompson
|13
|69
|82
|3.4
|56
|2.3
|46
|1
|18
|40
|12
|Poole
|10
|56
|66
|2.2
|136
|4.5
|68
|0
|23
|93
|9
|D.Green
|17
|140
|157
|6.0
|174
|6.7
|77
|1
|21
|67
|20
|Kuminga
|26
|54
|80
|3.1
|33
|1.3
|57
|0
|10
|35
|13
|DiVincenzo
|20
|74
|94
|4.3
|56
|2.5
|42
|0
|25
|30
|2
|Looney
|72
|158
|230
|7.7
|88
|2.9
|83
|0
|13
|11
|18
|Wiseman
|13
|35
|48
|3.7
|11
|.8
|29
|0
|1
|10
|4
|J.Green
|38
|67
|105
|3.9
|20
|.7
|56
|0
|13
|30
|9
|Lamb
|16
|55
|71
|3.2
|33
|1.5
|48
|0
|14
|23
|7
|Jerome
|1
|17
|18
|1.3
|26
|1.9
|16
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Moody
|9
|36
|45
|1.8
|20
|.8
|22
|0
|8
|22
|5
|Baldwin
|0
|6
|6
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Rollins
|2
|7
|9
|1.1
|3
|.4
|9
|0
|0
|13
|1
|TEAM
|287
|1008
|1295
|43.2
|881
|29.4
|671
|2
|208
|491
|127
|OPPONENTS
|319
|1006
|1325
|44.2
|755
|25.2
|553
|2
|248
|440
|123
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.