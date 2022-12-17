AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry2634.4262-524.500131-302124-135.91977930.0
Wiggins2232.8163-319.51167-14927-43.62842019.1
Thompson2430.9159-400.39891-23733-38.86844218.4
Poole3028.6188-440.42773-22598-114.86054718.2
D.Green2630.886-159.54111-3828-40.7002118.1
Kuminga2617.973-154.47415-5330-43.6981917.3
DiVincenzo2220.048-124.38731-8316-20.8001436.5
Looney3023.084-128.6560-028-45.6221966.5
Wiseman1312.534-58.5860-016-25.640846.5
J.Green2714.859-118.50011-4619-26.7311485.5
Lamb2218.048-96.50023-622-6.3331215.5
Jerome1414.726-53.4918-2212-121.000725.1
Moody2514.941-94.43623-6119-23.8261245.0
Baldwin65.76-13.4624-110-0.000162.7
Rollins85.55-16.3133-84-41.000172.1
TEAM30240.81282-2696.476491-1297456-574.7943511117.0
OPPONENTS30240.81250-2683.466383-1090622-792.7853505116.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry161551716.61776.854027819
Wiggins34791135.1482.2640303017
Thompson1369823.4562.3461184012
Poole1056662.21364.568023939
D.Green171401576.01746.7771216720
Kuminga2654803.1331.3570103513
DiVincenzo2074944.3562.542025302
Looney721582307.7882.9830131118
Wiseman1335483.711.82901104
J.Green38671053.920.756013309
Lamb1655713.2331.548014237
Jerome117181.3261.9160251
Moody936451.820.82208225
Baldwin0661.00.000310
Rollins2791.13.4900131
TEAM2871008129543.288129.46712208491127
OPPONENTS3191006132544.275525.25532248440123

