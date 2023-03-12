AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry4234.7417-840.496210-485207-224.924125129.8
Thompson5632.8443-1023.433241-592104-116.897123122.0
Poole6830.7464-1088.426176-539294-337.872139820.6
Wiggins3732.2250-529.47389-22544-72.61163317.1
DiVincenzo5826.4186-435.428125-30643-51.8435409.3
Kuminga5420.2195-388.50340-11668-102.6674989.2
D.Green6031.4201-384.52335-10867-95.7055048.4
Jerome4418.5118-242.48835-9038-41.9273097.0
Lamb5020.1126-265.47566-17433-45.7333517.0
Looney6823.4201-309.6500-172-120.6004747.0
Wiseman2112.559-94.6281-226-38.6841456.9
J.Green4814.3117-222.52739-10242-57.7373156.6
Baldwin238.840-99.40430-764-6.6671145.0
Moody5113.281-186.43539-11732-44.7272334.6
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
Iguodala713.95-12.4171-80-0.000111.6
TEAM68242.22910-6136.4741130-29501080-1354.7988030118.1
OPPONENTS68242.22884-6130.470887-24321341-1728.7767996117.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry272352626.22656.39314113916
Thompson371912284.11402.51101399919
Poole301621922.83104.617715621916
Wiggins611251865.0852.31070454828
DiVincenzo621982604.51953.41080788410
Kuminga511281793.3961.81250328224
D.Green513904417.44116.918225715745
Jerome771781.81353.164023305
Lamb441271713.4871.71160244715
Looney2114026139.01652.41940403738
Wiseman1855733.514.73903147
J.Green601181783.743.9910214919
Baldwin133341.56.31306104
Moody2359821.642.839016305
Rollins39121.06.51001161
Iguodala312152.1162.381393
TEAM6892315300444.2201629.6147664851070255
OPPONENTS7102267297743.8175125.812573532943279

