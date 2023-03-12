|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|42
|34.7
|417-840
|.496
|210-485
|207-224
|.924
|1251
|29.8
|Thompson
|56
|32.8
|443-1023
|.433
|241-592
|104-116
|.897
|1231
|22.0
|Poole
|68
|30.7
|464-1088
|.426
|176-539
|294-337
|.872
|1398
|20.6
|Wiggins
|37
|32.2
|250-529
|.473
|89-225
|44-72
|.611
|633
|17.1
|DiVincenzo
|58
|26.4
|186-435
|.428
|125-306
|43-51
|.843
|540
|9.3
|Kuminga
|54
|20.2
|195-388
|.503
|40-116
|68-102
|.667
|498
|9.2
|D.Green
|60
|31.4
|201-384
|.523
|35-108
|67-95
|.705
|504
|8.4
|Jerome
|44
|18.5
|118-242
|.488
|35-90
|38-41
|.927
|309
|7.0
|Lamb
|50
|20.1
|126-265
|.475
|66-174
|33-45
|.733
|351
|7.0
|Looney
|68
|23.4
|201-309
|.650
|0-1
|72-120
|.600
|474
|7.0
|Wiseman
|21
|12.5
|59-94
|.628
|1-2
|26-38
|.684
|145
|6.9
|J.Green
|48
|14.3
|117-222
|.527
|39-102
|42-57
|.737
|315
|6.6
|Baldwin
|23
|8.8
|40-99
|.404
|30-76
|4-6
|.667
|114
|5.0
|Moody
|51
|13.2
|81-186
|.435
|39-117
|32-44
|.727
|233
|4.6
|Rollins
|12
|5.2
|7-20
|.350
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|23
|1.9
|Iguodala
|7
|13.9
|5-12
|.417
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|11
|1.6
|TEAM
|68
|242.2
|2910-6136
|.474
|1130-2950
|1080-1354
|.798
|8030
|118.1
|OPPONENTS
|68
|242.2
|2884-6130
|.470
|887-2432
|1341-1728
|.776
|7996
|117.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|27
|235
|262
|6.2
|265
|6.3
|93
|1
|41
|139
|16
|Thompson
|37
|191
|228
|4.1
|140
|2.5
|110
|1
|39
|99
|19
|Poole
|30
|162
|192
|2.8
|310
|4.6
|177
|1
|56
|219
|16
|Wiggins
|61
|125
|186
|5.0
|85
|2.3
|107
|0
|45
|48
|28
|DiVincenzo
|62
|198
|260
|4.5
|195
|3.4
|108
|0
|78
|84
|10
|Kuminga
|51
|128
|179
|3.3
|96
|1.8
|125
|0
|32
|82
|24
|D.Green
|51
|390
|441
|7.4
|411
|6.9
|182
|2
|57
|157
|45
|Jerome
|7
|71
|78
|1.8
|135
|3.1
|64
|0
|23
|30
|5
|Lamb
|44
|127
|171
|3.4
|87
|1.7
|116
|0
|24
|47
|15
|Looney
|211
|402
|613
|9.0
|165
|2.4
|194
|0
|40
|37
|38
|Wiseman
|18
|55
|73
|3.5
|14
|.7
|39
|0
|3
|14
|7
|J.Green
|60
|118
|178
|3.7
|43
|.9
|91
|0
|21
|49
|19
|Baldwin
|1
|33
|34
|1.5
|6
|.3
|13
|0
|6
|10
|4
|Moody
|23
|59
|82
|1.6
|42
|.8
|39
|0
|16
|30
|5
|Rollins
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|Iguodala
|3
|12
|15
|2.1
|16
|2.3
|8
|1
|3
|9
|3
|TEAM
|689
|2315
|3004
|44.2
|2016
|29.6
|1476
|6
|485
|1070
|255
|OPPONENTS
|710
|2267
|2977
|43.8
|1751
|25.8
|1257
|3
|532
|943
|279
