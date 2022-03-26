|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|64
|34.5
|535-1224
|.437
|285-750
|275-298
|.923
|1630
|25.5
|Thompson
|27
|28.4
|189-451
|.419
|87-232
|39-43
|.907
|504
|18.7
|Poole
|68
|29.6
|413-907
|.455
|182-497
|196-213
|.920
|1204
|17.7
|Wiggins
|66
|31.8
|429-923
|.465
|143-362
|129-203
|.635
|1130
|17.1
|Kuminga
|62
|16.7
|211-411
|.513
|43-136
|109-162
|.673
|574
|9.3
|Porter
|58
|21.6
|179-384
|.466
|75-203
|45-56
|.804
|478
|8.2
|Lee
|57
|20.1
|156-352
|.443
|62-179
|58-66
|.879
|432
|7.6
|Green
|39
|29.0
|113-216
|.523
|13-49
|47-76
|.618
|286
|7.3
|Payton
|63
|17.2
|188-304
|.618
|40-110
|33-56
|.589
|449
|7.1
|Looney
|74
|21.7
|196-344
|.570
|0-1
|71-119
|.597
|463
|6.3
|Bjelica
|64
|15.7
|139-305
|.456
|46-134
|52-74
|.703
|376
|5.9
|Moody
|47
|11.8
|69-164
|.421
|34-100
|27-34
|.794
|199
|4.2
|Iguodala
|26
|19.9
|40-102
|.392
|14-61
|13-16
|.813
|107
|4.1
|Toscano-Anderson
|69
|13.6
|109-224
|.487
|26-84
|40-70
|.571
|284
|4.1
|Weatherspoon
|9
|7.6
|12-20
|.600
|1-4
|5-5
|1.000
|30
|3.3
|Chiozza
|33
|10.7
|22-75
|.293
|16-49
|1-1
|1.000
|61
|1.8
|Dowtin
|4
|7.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.5
|TEAM
|74
|240.7
|3003-6412
|.468
|1067-2952
|1140-1492
|.764
|8213
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|74
|240.7
|2806-6398
|.439
|910-2680
|1263-1670
|.756
|7785
|105.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|34
|301
|335
|5.2
|404
|6.3
|130
|0
|85
|206
|23
|Thompson
|14
|93
|107
|4.0
|73
|2.7
|42
|0
|16
|35
|17
|Poole
|29
|186
|215
|3.2
|258
|3.8
|181
|0
|55
|162
|19
|Wiggins
|75
|221
|296
|4.5
|149
|2.3
|138
|0
|71
|96
|48
|Kuminga
|48
|158
|206
|3.3
|51
|.8
|132
|0
|25
|66
|18
|Porter
|77
|246
|323
|5.6
|90
|1.6
|78
|0
|65
|34
|28
|Lee
|23
|159
|182
|3.2
|54
|.9
|86
|0
|38
|34
|5
|Green
|41
|245
|286
|7.3
|274
|7.0
|108
|1
|51
|118
|41
|Payton
|65
|155
|220
|3.5
|53
|.8
|113
|0
|87
|36
|18
|Looney
|195
|366
|561
|7.6
|151
|2.0
|201
|0
|48
|65
|51
|Bjelica
|51
|205
|256
|4.0
|137
|2.1
|114
|0
|36
|75
|23
|Moody
|17
|58
|75
|1.6
|21
|.4
|37
|0
|5
|13
|8
|Iguodala
|19
|67
|86
|3.3
|99
|3.8
|25
|0
|22
|23
|21
|Toscano-Anderson
|28
|140
|168
|2.4
|121
|1.8
|105
|0
|45
|63
|15
|Weatherspoon
|2
|12
|14
|1.6
|4
|.4
|15
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Chiozza
|9
|25
|34
|1.0
|63
|1.9
|28
|0
|12
|28
|0
|Dowtin
|1
|6
|7
|1.8
|3
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|TEAM
|728
|2643
|3371
|45.6
|2005
|27.1
|1535
|1
|662
|1101
|337
|OPPONENTS
|714
|2436
|3150
|42.6
|1701
|23.0
|1324
|3
|588
|1080
|295
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.