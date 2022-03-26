AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry6434.5535-1224.437285-750275-298.923163025.5
Thompson2728.4189-451.41987-23239-43.90750418.7
Poole6829.6413-907.455182-497196-213.920120417.7
Wiggins6631.8429-923.465143-362129-203.635113017.1
Kuminga6216.7211-411.51343-136109-162.6735749.3
Porter5821.6179-384.46675-20345-56.8044788.2
Lee5720.1156-352.44362-17958-66.8794327.6
Green3929.0113-216.52313-4947-76.6182867.3
Payton6317.2188-304.61840-11033-56.5894497.1
Looney7421.7196-344.5700-171-119.5974636.3
Bjelica6415.7139-305.45646-13452-74.7033765.9
Moody4711.869-164.42134-10027-34.7941994.2
Iguodala2619.940-102.39214-6113-16.8131074.1
Toscano-Anderson6913.6109-224.48726-8440-70.5712844.1
Weatherspoon97.612-20.6001-45-51.000303.3
Chiozza3310.722-75.29316-491-11.000611.8
Dowtin47.03-6.5000-10-0.00061.5
TEAM74240.73003-6412.4681067-29521140-1492.7648213111.0
OPPONENTS74240.72806-6398.439910-26801263-1670.7567785105.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry343013355.24046.313008520623
Thompson14931074.0732.7420163517
Poole291862153.22583.818105516219
Wiggins752212964.51492.31380719648
Kuminga481582063.351.81320256618
Porter772463235.6901.6780653428
Lee231591823.254.986038345
Green412452867.32747.010815111841
Payton651552203.553.81130873618
Looney1953665617.61512.02010486551
Bjelica512052564.01372.11140367523
Moody1758751.621.43705138
Iguodala1967863.3993.8250222321
Toscano-Anderson281401682.41211.81050456315
Weatherspoon212141.64.4150131
Chiozza925341.0631.928012280
Dowtin1671.83.820011
TEAM7282643337145.6200527.1153516621101337
OPPONENTS7142436315042.6170123.0132435881080295

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

