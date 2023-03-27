|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|50
|34.9
|498-1005
|.496
|242-569
|232-254
|.913
|1470
|29.4
|Thompson
|64
|33.0
|502-1157
|.434
|273-671
|110-126
|.873
|1387
|21.7
|Poole
|76
|30.4
|512-1195
|.428
|197-592
|330-378
|.873
|1551
|20.4
|Wiggins
|37
|32.2
|250-529
|.473
|89-225
|44-72
|.611
|633
|17.1
|Kuminga
|61
|20.5
|231-452
|.511
|48-136
|78-120
|.650
|588
|9.6
|DiVincenzo
|66
|26.3
|207-489
|.423
|138-347
|50-59
|.847
|602
|9.1
|Payton
|1
|15.0
|3-4
|.750
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|9.0
|D.Green
|67
|31.5
|231-437
|.529
|38-122
|71-101
|.703
|571
|8.5
|Looney
|76
|23.8
|231-359
|.643
|0-1
|87-146
|.596
|549
|7.2
|Jerome
|44
|18.5
|118-242
|.488
|35-90
|38-41
|.927
|309
|7.0
|Lamb
|56
|19.9
|139-295
|.471
|72-192
|41-54
|.759
|391
|7.0
|Wiseman
|21
|12.5
|59-94
|.628
|1-2
|26-38
|.684
|145
|6.9
|J.Green
|56
|14.0
|135-250
|.540
|42-110
|52-67
|.776
|364
|6.5
|Baldwin
|26
|8.1
|40-100
|.400
|30-77
|4-6
|.667
|114
|4.4
|Moody
|58
|12.9
|90-201
|.448
|42-123
|36-52
|.692
|258
|4.4
|Iguodala
|8
|14.1
|7-15
|.467
|1-9
|2-3
|.667
|17
|2.1
|Rollins
|12
|5.2
|7-20
|.350
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|23
|1.9
|TEAM
|76
|242.0
|3260-6844
|.476
|1252-3277
|1209-1525
|.793
|8981
|118.2
|OPPONENTS
|76
|242.0
|3230-6856
|.471
|993-2711
|1493-1935
|.772
|8946
|117.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|34
|277
|311
|6.2
|316
|6.3
|111
|1
|46
|165
|17
|Thompson
|38
|232
|270
|4.2
|153
|2.4
|120
|1
|45
|115
|26
|Poole
|31
|176
|207
|2.7
|347
|4.6
|195
|1
|60
|239
|18
|Wiggins
|61
|125
|186
|5.0
|85
|2.3
|107
|0
|45
|48
|28
|Kuminga
|62
|140
|202
|3.3
|112
|1.8
|146
|0
|37
|89
|27
|DiVincenzo
|68
|218
|286
|4.3
|219
|3.3
|126
|0
|85
|99
|10
|Payton
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D.Green
|57
|430
|487
|7.3
|455
|6.8
|208
|2
|66
|179
|53
|Looney
|247
|447
|694
|9.1
|188
|2.5
|211
|0
|48
|41
|47
|Jerome
|7
|71
|78
|1.8
|135
|3.1
|64
|0
|23
|30
|5
|Lamb
|50
|145
|195
|3.5
|90
|1.6
|125
|0
|26
|49
|17
|Wiseman
|18
|55
|73
|3.5
|14
|.7
|39
|0
|3
|14
|7
|J.Green
|72
|132
|204
|3.6
|50
|.9
|104
|0
|25
|52
|22
|Baldwin
|1
|35
|36
|1.4
|7
|.3
|14
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Moody
|26
|69
|95
|1.6
|46
|.8
|46
|0
|18
|32
|6
|Iguodala
|3
|14
|17
|2.1
|19
|2.4
|11
|1
|4
|9
|3
|Rollins
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|TEAM
|779
|2576
|3355
|44.1
|2243
|29.5
|1637
|6
|538
|1188
|292
|OPPONENTS
|801
|2510
|3311
|43.6
|1957
|25.8
|1408
|4
|602
|1034
|304
