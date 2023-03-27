AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry5034.9498-1005.496242-569232-254.913147029.4
Thompson6433.0502-1157.434273-671110-126.873138721.7
Poole7630.4512-1195.428197-592330-378.873155120.4
Wiggins3732.2250-529.47389-22544-72.61163317.1
Kuminga6120.5231-452.51148-13678-120.6505889.6
DiVincenzo6626.3207-489.423138-34750-59.8476029.1
Payton115.03-4.7501-22-21.00099.0
D.Green6731.5231-437.52938-12271-101.7035718.5
Looney7623.8231-359.6430-187-146.5965497.2
Jerome4418.5118-242.48835-9038-41.9273097.0
Lamb5619.9139-295.47172-19241-54.7593917.0
Wiseman2112.559-94.6281-226-38.6841456.9
J.Green5614.0135-250.54042-11052-67.7763646.5
Baldwin268.140-100.40030-774-6.6671144.4
Moody5812.990-201.44842-12336-52.6922584.4
Iguodala814.17-15.4671-92-3.667172.1
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
TEAM76242.03260-6844.4761252-32771209-1525.7938981118.2
OPPONENTS76242.03230-6856.471993-27111493-1935.7728946117.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry342773116.23166.311114616517
Thompson382322704.21532.412014511526
Poole311762072.73474.619516023918
Wiggins611251865.0852.31070454828
Kuminga621402023.31121.81460378927
DiVincenzo682182864.32193.31260859910
Payton1122.011.000001
D.Green574304877.34556.820826617953
Looney2474476949.11882.52110484147
Jerome771781.81353.164023305
Lamb501451953.5901.61250264917
Wiseman1855733.514.73903147
J.Green721322043.650.91040255222
Baldwin135361.47.31406114
Moody2669951.646.846018326
Iguodala314172.1192.4111493
Rollins39121.06.51001161
TEAM7792576335544.1224329.5163765381188292
OPPONENTS8012510331143.6195725.8140846021034304

