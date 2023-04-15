|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|56
|34.7
|559-1133
|.493
|273-639
|257-281
|.915
|1648
|29.4
|Thompson
|69
|33.0
|546-1252
|.436
|301-731
|116-132
|.879
|1509
|21.9
|Poole
|82
|30.0
|550-1278
|.430
|214-637
|361-415
|.870
|1675
|20.4
|Wiggins
|37
|32.2
|250-529
|.473
|89-225
|44-72
|.611
|633
|17.1
|Kuminga
|67
|20.8
|261-497
|.525
|54-146
|90-138
|.652
|666
|9.9
|DiVincenzo
|72
|26.3
|235-540
|.435
|150-378
|58-71
|.817
|678
|9.4
|D.Green
|73
|31.5
|250-474
|.527
|40-131
|77-108
|.713
|617
|8.5
|Looney
|82
|23.9
|242-384
|.630
|0-1
|94-155
|.606
|578
|7.0
|Jerome
|45
|18.1
|118-242
|.488
|35-90
|38-41
|.927
|309
|6.9
|Wiseman
|21
|12.5
|59-94
|.628
|1-2
|26-38
|.684
|145
|6.9
|Lamb
|62
|19.3
|148-314
|.471
|73-199
|46-60
|.767
|415
|6.7
|J.Green
|57
|14.0
|136-252
|.540
|42-111
|52-67
|.776
|366
|6.4
|Payton
|7
|16.0
|17-28
|.607
|4-9
|2-3
|.667
|40
|5.7
|Moody
|63
|13.0
|108-227
|.476
|49-135
|37-53
|.698
|302
|4.8
|Baldwin
|31
|7.3
|43-109
|.394
|32-84
|4-6
|.667
|122
|3.9
|Quinones
|4
|4.5
|2-5
|.400
|2-4
|4-6
|.667
|10
|2.5
|Iguodala
|8
|14.1
|7-15
|.467
|1-9
|2-3
|.667
|17
|2.1
|Rollins
|12
|5.2
|7-20
|.350
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|23
|1.9
|TEAM
|82
|241.8
|3538-7393
|.479
|1363-3540
|1314-1655
|.794
|9753
|118.9
|OPPONENTS
|82
|241.8
|3478-7423
|.469
|1060-2915
|1589-2067
|.769
|9605
|117.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|39
|302
|341
|6.1
|352
|6.3
|117
|1
|52
|179
|20
|Thompson
|39
|247
|286
|4.1
|163
|2.4
|130
|1
|49
|123
|29
|Poole
|32
|193
|225
|2.7
|369
|4.5
|214
|1
|63
|252
|21
|Wiggins
|61
|125
|186
|5.0
|85
|2.3
|107
|0
|45
|48
|28
|Kuminga
|70
|161
|231
|3.4
|125
|1.9
|157
|0
|41
|95
|31
|DiVincenzo
|80
|245
|325
|4.5
|252
|3.5
|133
|0
|97
|112
|10
|D.Green
|66
|459
|525
|7.2
|500
|6.8
|229
|2
|74
|204
|60
|Looney
|274
|486
|760
|9.3
|207
|2.5
|225
|0
|52
|45
|50
|Jerome
|7
|71
|78
|1.7
|135
|3.0
|64
|0
|23
|30
|5
|Wiseman
|18
|55
|73
|3.5
|14
|.7
|39
|0
|3
|14
|7
|Lamb
|56
|159
|215
|3.5
|96
|1.5
|134
|0
|28
|54
|20
|J.Green
|72
|133
|205
|3.6
|51
|.9
|105
|0
|25
|52
|23
|Payton
|14
|16
|30
|4.3
|8
|1.1
|14
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Moody
|28
|77
|105
|1.7
|51
|.8
|54
|0
|18
|34
|7
|Baldwin
|1
|39
|40
|1.3
|11
|.4
|14
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Quinones
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|2
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Iguodala
|3
|14
|17
|2.1
|19
|2.4
|11
|1
|4
|9
|3
|Rollins
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|TEAM
|864
|2793
|3657
|44.6
|2446
|29.8
|1757
|6
|588
|1287
|323
|OPPONENTS
|880
|2673
|3553
|43.3
|2110
|25.7
|1510
|4
|646
|1111
|326
