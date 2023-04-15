AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry5634.7559-1133.493273-639257-281.915164829.4
Thompson6933.0546-1252.436301-731116-132.879150921.9
Poole8230.0550-1278.430214-637361-415.870167520.4
Wiggins3732.2250-529.47389-22544-72.61163317.1
Kuminga6720.8261-497.52554-14690-138.6526669.9
DiVincenzo7226.3235-540.435150-37858-71.8176789.4
D.Green7331.5250-474.52740-13177-108.7136178.5
Looney8223.9242-384.6300-194-155.6065787.0
Jerome4518.1118-242.48835-9038-41.9273096.9
Wiseman2112.559-94.6281-226-38.6841456.9
Lamb6219.3148-314.47173-19946-60.7674156.7
J.Green5714.0136-252.54042-11152-67.7763666.4
Payton716.017-28.6074-92-3.667405.7
Moody6313.0108-227.47649-13537-53.6983024.8
Baldwin317.343-109.39432-844-6.6671223.9
Quinones44.52-5.4002-44-6.667102.5
Iguodala814.17-15.4671-92-3.667172.1
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
TEAM82241.83538-7393.4791363-35401314-1655.7949753118.9
OPPONENTS82241.83478-7423.4691060-29151589-2067.7699605117.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry393023416.13526.311715217920
Thompson392472864.11632.413014912329
Poole321932252.73694.521416325221
Wiggins611251865.0852.31070454828
Kuminga701612313.41251.91570419531
DiVincenzo802453254.52523.513309711210
D.Green664595257.25006.822927420460
Looney2744867609.32072.52250524550
Jerome771781.71353.064023305
Wiseman1855733.514.73903147
Lamb561592153.5961.51340285420
J.Green721332053.651.91050255223
Payton1416304.381.1140644
Moody28771051.751.854018347
Baldwin139401.311.41406114
Quinones123.82.500150
Iguodala314172.1192.4111493
Rollins39121.06.51001161
TEAM8642793365744.6244629.8175765881287323
OPPONENTS8802673355343.3211025.7151046461111326

