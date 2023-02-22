AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry3834.6372-751.495185-433190-206.922111929.4
Thompson4632.8355-843.421194-48781-92.88098521.4
Poole5830.7413-939.440155-462234-272.860121520.9
Wiggins3732.2250-529.47389-22544-72.61163317.1
DiVincenzo4825.2149-345.43299-23833-40.8254309.0
Kuminga4619.3150-303.49532-9656-87.6443888.4
D.Green5231.7168-321.52332-9656-80.7004248.2
Jerome3617.899-193.51329-7132-35.9142597.2
Lamb4319.5112-221.50758-14528-39.7183107.2
Wiseman2112.559-94.6281-226-38.6841456.9
Looney5823.3166-253.6560-064-104.6153966.8
J.Green3814.795-176.54026-7334-45.7562506.6
Baldwin168.127-62.43522-494-6.667805.0
Moody4414.376-172.44237-10727-39.6922164.9
Iguodala314.03-4.7501-20-0.00072.3
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
TEAM58242.22501-5226.479963-2495915-1161.7886880118.6
OPPONENTS58242.22480-5228.474745-20501170-1506.7776875118.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry222192416.32446.48213712215
Thompson311471783.91142.5941307716
Poole241401642.82634.515714719214
Wiggins611251865.0852.31070454828
DiVincenzo431561994.11593.388063705
Kuminga411001413.1811.81060226720
D.Green423383807.33586.915725013441
Jerome554591.61052.952017235
Lamb331061393.2731.7990224211
Wiseman1855733.514.73903147
Looney1763345108.81482.61620322833
J.Green52971493.936.9770184213
Baldwin021211.33.270671
Moody2053731.740.937015275
Iguodala1672.351.751151
Rollins39121.06.51001161
TEAM5721960253243.7173429.912796409914216
OPPONENTS6131930254343.8148625.610723451813237

