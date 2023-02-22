|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|38
|34.6
|372-751
|.495
|185-433
|190-206
|.922
|1119
|29.4
|Thompson
|46
|32.8
|355-843
|.421
|194-487
|81-92
|.880
|985
|21.4
|Poole
|58
|30.7
|413-939
|.440
|155-462
|234-272
|.860
|1215
|20.9
|Wiggins
|37
|32.2
|250-529
|.473
|89-225
|44-72
|.611
|633
|17.1
|DiVincenzo
|48
|25.2
|149-345
|.432
|99-238
|33-40
|.825
|430
|9.0
|Kuminga
|46
|19.3
|150-303
|.495
|32-96
|56-87
|.644
|388
|8.4
|D.Green
|52
|31.7
|168-321
|.523
|32-96
|56-80
|.700
|424
|8.2
|Jerome
|36
|17.8
|99-193
|.513
|29-71
|32-35
|.914
|259
|7.2
|Lamb
|43
|19.5
|112-221
|.507
|58-145
|28-39
|.718
|310
|7.2
|Wiseman
|21
|12.5
|59-94
|.628
|1-2
|26-38
|.684
|145
|6.9
|Looney
|58
|23.3
|166-253
|.656
|0-0
|64-104
|.615
|396
|6.8
|J.Green
|38
|14.7
|95-176
|.540
|26-73
|34-45
|.756
|250
|6.6
|Baldwin
|16
|8.1
|27-62
|.435
|22-49
|4-6
|.667
|80
|5.0
|Moody
|44
|14.3
|76-172
|.442
|37-107
|27-39
|.692
|216
|4.9
|Iguodala
|3
|14.0
|3-4
|.750
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|2.3
|Rollins
|12
|5.2
|7-20
|.350
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|23
|1.9
|TEAM
|58
|242.2
|2501-5226
|.479
|963-2495
|915-1161
|.788
|6880
|118.6
|OPPONENTS
|58
|242.2
|2480-5228
|.474
|745-2050
|1170-1506
|.777
|6875
|118.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|22
|219
|241
|6.3
|244
|6.4
|82
|1
|37
|122
|15
|Thompson
|31
|147
|178
|3.9
|114
|2.5
|94
|1
|30
|77
|16
|Poole
|24
|140
|164
|2.8
|263
|4.5
|157
|1
|47
|192
|14
|Wiggins
|61
|125
|186
|5.0
|85
|2.3
|107
|0
|45
|48
|28
|DiVincenzo
|43
|156
|199
|4.1
|159
|3.3
|88
|0
|63
|70
|5
|Kuminga
|41
|100
|141
|3.1
|81
|1.8
|106
|0
|22
|67
|20
|D.Green
|42
|338
|380
|7.3
|358
|6.9
|157
|2
|50
|134
|41
|Jerome
|5
|54
|59
|1.6
|105
|2.9
|52
|0
|17
|23
|5
|Lamb
|33
|106
|139
|3.2
|73
|1.7
|99
|0
|22
|42
|11
|Wiseman
|18
|55
|73
|3.5
|14
|.7
|39
|0
|3
|14
|7
|Looney
|176
|334
|510
|8.8
|148
|2.6
|162
|0
|32
|28
|33
|J.Green
|52
|97
|149
|3.9
|36
|.9
|77
|0
|18
|42
|13
|Baldwin
|0
|21
|21
|1.3
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|6
|7
|1
|Moody
|20
|53
|73
|1.7
|40
|.9
|37
|0
|15
|27
|5
|Iguodala
|1
|6
|7
|2.3
|5
|1.7
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Rollins
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|TEAM
|572
|1960
|2532
|43.7
|1734
|29.9
|1279
|6
|409
|914
|216
|OPPONENTS
|613
|1930
|2543
|43.8
|1486
|25.6
|1072
|3
|451
|813
|237
