AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry3134.3305-626.487153-367145-159.91290829.3
Poole4630.8333-765.435120-377194-223.87098021.3
Thompson3532.1265-628.422143-36160-67.89673320.9
Wiggins2832.1195-410.47677-19036-59.61050318.0
DiVincenzo3624.499-248.39964-17129-35.8292918.1
D.Green4131.5127-252.50426-7946-62.7423268.0
Kuminga3418.998-208.47118-6445-69.6522597.6
Lamb3820.1104-203.51256-13426-34.7652907.6
Jerome2817.976-151.50324-5926-27.9632027.2
Wiseman1912.753-87.6091-223-35.6571306.8
Looney4623.5125-197.6350-050-79.6333006.5
J.Green2915.069-135.51116-5422-30.7331766.1
Baldwin158.527-62.43522-494-6.667805.3
Moody3914.870-155.45236-9826-37.7032025.2
Iguodala314.03-4.7501-20-0.00072.3
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
TEAM46242.21956-4151.471760-2016738-928.7955410117.6
OPPONENTS46242.21943-4156.468598-1662940-1203.7815424117.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry181791976.41966.3650319713
Poole171071242.72014.411613816111
Thompson251101353.9872.5741226016
Wiggins45931384.9642.3820383725
DiVincenzo361341704.71083.068047493
D.Green352562917.12786.812223710132
Kuminga34761103.2611.8790174815
Lamb31961273.3621.6910224111
Jerome340431.5732.639011183
Wiseman1851693.614.73702147
Looney1392614008.71292.81280222425
J.Green44761204.121.7600133510
Baldwin021211.43.270671
Moody1750671.736.935013275
Iguodala1672.351.751151
Rollins39121.06.51001161
TEAM4661565203144.2134429.210185321740179
OPPONENTS4941548204244.4117625.68542365651192

