|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|64
|34.5
|535-1224
|.437
|285-750
|275-298
|.923
|1630
|25.5
|Thompson
|28
|28.7
|199-473
|.421
|92-245
|39-43
|.907
|529
|18.9
|Poole
|69
|29.7
|421-932
|.452
|183-507
|205-224
|.915
|1230
|17.8
|Wiggins
|67
|31.9
|437-937
|.466
|143-365
|136-213
|.638
|1153
|17.2
|Kuminga
|63
|16.7
|211-416
|.507
|43-138
|113-166
|.681
|578
|9.2
|Porter
|59
|21.7
|184-391
|.471
|76-205
|48-59
|.814
|492
|8.3
|Lee
|58
|20.0
|157-356
|.441
|62-180
|59-68
|.868
|435
|7.5
|Green
|40
|28.9
|115-222
|.518
|13-50
|50-79
|.633
|293
|7.3
|Payton
|64
|17.3
|190-307
|.619
|41-111
|33-56
|.589
|454
|7.1
|Looney
|75
|21.7
|198-347
|.571
|0-1
|75-125
|.600
|471
|6.3
|Bjelica
|64
|15.7
|139-305
|.456
|46-134
|52-74
|.703
|376
|5.9
|Moody
|47
|11.8
|69-164
|.421
|34-100
|27-34
|.794
|199
|4.2
|Iguodala
|26
|19.9
|40-102
|.392
|14-61
|13-16
|.813
|107
|4.1
|Toscano-Anderson
|69
|13.6
|109-224
|.487
|26-84
|40-70
|.571
|284
|4.1
|Weatherspoon
|9
|7.6
|12-20
|.600
|1-4
|5-5
|1.000
|30
|3.3
|Chiozza
|33
|10.7
|22-75
|.293
|16-49
|1-1
|1.000
|61
|1.8
|Dowtin
|4
|7.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.5
|TEAM
|75
|240.7
|3041-6501
|.468
|1075-2985
|1171-1531
|.765
|8328
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|75
|240.7
|2850-6482
|.440
|926-2708
|1282-1692
|.758
|7908
|105.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|34
|301
|335
|5.2
|404
|6.3
|130
|0
|85
|206
|23
|Thompson
|14
|98
|112
|4.0
|76
|2.7
|43
|0
|16
|35
|17
|Poole
|29
|192
|221
|3.2
|260
|3.8
|184
|0
|58
|164
|19
|Wiggins
|76
|222
|298
|4.4
|149
|2.2
|142
|0
|72
|99
|48
|Kuminga
|49
|160
|209
|3.3
|52
|.8
|133
|0
|25
|66
|18
|Porter
|79
|255
|334
|5.7
|92
|1.6
|80
|0
|65
|34
|28
|Lee
|24
|164
|188
|3.2
|56
|1.0
|90
|0
|38
|35
|5
|Green
|43
|248
|291
|7.3
|280
|7.0
|112
|1
|54
|121
|41
|Payton
|66
|156
|222
|3.5
|55
|.9
|116
|0
|88
|37
|19
|Looney
|200
|367
|567
|7.6
|153
|2.0
|203
|0
|48
|65
|52
|Bjelica
|51
|205
|256
|4.0
|137
|2.1
|114
|0
|36
|75
|23
|Moody
|17
|58
|75
|1.6
|21
|.4
|37
|0
|5
|13
|8
|Iguodala
|19
|67
|86
|3.3
|99
|3.8
|25
|0
|22
|23
|21
|Toscano-Anderson
|28
|140
|168
|2.4
|121
|1.8
|105
|0
|45
|63
|15
|Weatherspoon
|2
|12
|14
|1.6
|4
|.4
|15
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Chiozza
|9
|25
|34
|1.0
|63
|1.9
|28
|0
|12
|28
|0
|Dowtin
|1
|6
|7
|1.8
|3
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|TEAM
|741
|2676
|3417
|45.6
|2025
|27.0
|1559
|1
|670
|1111
|339
|OPPONENTS
|719
|2473
|3192
|42.6
|1734
|23.1
|1348
|3
|593
|1092
|303
