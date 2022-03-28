AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry6434.5535-1224.437285-750275-298.923163025.5
Thompson2828.7199-473.42192-24539-43.90752918.9
Poole6929.7421-932.452183-507205-224.915123017.8
Wiggins6731.9437-937.466143-365136-213.638115317.2
Kuminga6316.7211-416.50743-138113-166.6815789.2
Porter5921.7184-391.47176-20548-59.8144928.3
Lee5820.0157-356.44162-18059-68.8684357.5
Green4028.9115-222.51813-5050-79.6332937.3
Payton6417.3190-307.61941-11133-56.5894547.1
Looney7521.7198-347.5710-175-125.6004716.3
Bjelica6415.7139-305.45646-13452-74.7033765.9
Moody4711.869-164.42134-10027-34.7941994.2
Iguodala2619.940-102.39214-6113-16.8131074.1
Toscano-Anderson6913.6109-224.48726-8440-70.5712844.1
Weatherspoon97.612-20.6001-45-51.000303.3
Chiozza3310.722-75.29316-491-11.000611.8
Dowtin47.03-6.5000-10-0.00061.5
TEAM75240.73041-6501.4681075-29851171-1531.7658328111.0
OPPONENTS75240.72850-6482.440926-27081282-1692.7587908105.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry343013355.24046.313008520623
Thompson14981124.0762.7430163517
Poole291922213.22603.818405816419
Wiggins762222984.41492.21420729948
Kuminga491602093.352.81330256618
Porter792553345.7921.6800653428
Lee241641883.2561.090038355
Green432482917.32807.011215412141
Payton661562223.555.91160883719
Looney2003675677.61532.02030486552
Bjelica512052564.01372.11140367523
Moody1758751.621.43705138
Iguodala1967863.3993.8250222321
Toscano-Anderson281401682.41211.81050456315
Weatherspoon212141.64.4150131
Chiozza925341.0631.928012280
Dowtin1671.83.820011
TEAM7412676341745.6202527.0155916701111339
OPPONENTS7192473319242.6173423.1134835931092303

