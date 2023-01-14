|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|28
|33.9
|276-558
|.495
|138-324
|128-140
|.914
|818
|29.2
|Poole
|42
|30.2
|296-689
|.430
|105-338
|180-208
|.865
|877
|20.9
|Thompson
|33
|31.9
|248-591
|.420
|131-338
|56-63
|.889
|683
|20.7
|Wiggins
|25
|31.9
|179-364
|.492
|71-168
|29-46
|.630
|458
|18.3
|DiVincenzo
|32
|23.8
|84-213
|.394
|56-150
|24-28
|.857
|248
|7.8
|D.Green
|38
|31.3
|117-234
|.500
|23-73
|33-47
|.702
|290
|7.6
|Kuminga
|33
|18.6
|94-199
|.472
|16-62
|45-67
|.672
|249
|7.5
|Lamb
|34
|19.8
|91-181
|.503
|48-119
|22-29
|.759
|252
|7.4
|Jerome
|25
|17.7
|67-135
|.496
|21-55
|25-26
|.962
|180
|7.2
|Wiseman
|19
|12.7
|53-87
|.609
|1-2
|23-35
|.657
|130
|6.8
|Looney
|42
|23.2
|117-185
|.632
|0-0
|49-77
|.636
|283
|6.7
|J.Green
|28
|14.9
|64-125
|.512
|13-49
|22-30
|.733
|163
|5.8
|Baldwin
|13
|8.8
|24-56
|.429
|19-44
|3-4
|.750
|70
|5.4
|Moody
|36
|15.3
|68-150
|.453
|34-93
|26-37
|.703
|196
|5.4
|Iguodala
|3
|14.0
|3-4
|.750
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|2.3
|Rollins
|12
|5.2
|7-20
|.350
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|23
|1.9
|TEAM
|42
|241.8
|1788-3791
|.472
|680-1826
|671-843
|.796
|4927
|117.3
|OPPONENTS
|42
|241.8
|1768-3783
|.467
|542-1514
|861-1107
|.778
|4939
|117.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|17
|159
|176
|6.3
|183
|6.5
|61
|0
|28
|82
|10
|Poole
|16
|90
|106
|2.5
|189
|4.5
|100
|1
|30
|146
|10
|Thompson
|24
|105
|129
|3.9
|82
|2.5
|68
|1
|20
|56
|15
|Wiggins
|42
|84
|126
|5.0
|54
|2.2
|72
|0
|37
|34
|21
|DiVincenzo
|33
|119
|152
|4.8
|96
|3.0
|60
|0
|42
|44
|2
|D.Green
|30
|238
|268
|7.1
|252
|6.6
|111
|2
|31
|91
|31
|Kuminga
|34
|73
|107
|3.2
|56
|1.7
|77
|0
|16
|48
|15
|Lamb
|28
|85
|113
|3.3
|58
|1.7
|77
|0
|22
|36
|9
|Jerome
|3
|37
|40
|1.6
|58
|2.3
|34
|0
|8
|17
|2
|Wiseman
|18
|51
|69
|3.6
|14
|.7
|37
|0
|2
|14
|7
|Looney
|123
|233
|356
|8.5
|118
|2.8
|118
|0
|18
|20
|23
|J.Green
|40
|72
|112
|4.0
|21
|.8
|57
|0
|13
|32
|10
|Baldwin
|0
|21
|21
|1.6
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|6
|6
|1
|Moody
|16
|46
|62
|1.7
|33
|.9
|34
|0
|13
|25
|5
|Iguodala
|1
|6
|7
|2.3
|5
|1.7
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Rollins
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|TEAM
|428
|1428
|1856
|44.2
|1228
|29.2
|928
|5
|288
|672
|163
|OPPONENTS
|453
|1417
|1870
|44.5
|1071
|25.5
|781
|2
|329
|595
|176
