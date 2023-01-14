AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry2833.9276-558.495138-324128-140.91481829.2
Poole4230.2296-689.430105-338180-208.86587720.9
Thompson3331.9248-591.420131-33856-63.88968320.7
Wiggins2531.9179-364.49271-16829-46.63045818.3
DiVincenzo3223.884-213.39456-15024-28.8572487.8
D.Green3831.3117-234.50023-7333-47.7022907.6
Kuminga3318.694-199.47216-6245-67.6722497.5
Lamb3419.891-181.50348-11922-29.7592527.4
Jerome2517.767-135.49621-5525-26.9621807.2
Wiseman1912.753-87.6091-223-35.6571306.8
Looney4223.2117-185.6320-049-77.6362836.7
J.Green2814.964-125.51213-4922-30.7331635.8
Baldwin138.824-56.42919-443-4.750705.4
Moody3615.368-150.45334-9326-37.7031965.4
Iguodala314.03-4.7501-20-0.00072.3
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
TEAM42241.81788-3791.472680-1826671-843.7964927117.3
OPPONENTS42241.81768-3783.467542-1514861-1107.7784939117.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry171591766.31836.5610288210
Poole16901062.51894.510013014610
Thompson241051293.9822.5681205615
Wiggins42841265.0542.2720373421
DiVincenzo331191524.8963.060042442
D.Green302382687.12526.61112319131
Kuminga34731073.2561.7770164815
Lamb28851133.3581.777022369
Jerome337401.6582.33408172
Wiseman1851693.614.73702147
Looney1232333568.51182.81180182023
J.Green40721124.021.8570133210
Baldwin021211.63.270661
Moody1646621.733.934013255
Iguodala1672.351.751151
Rollins39121.06.51001161
TEAM4281428185644.2122829.29285288672163
OPPONENTS4531417187044.5107125.57812329595176

