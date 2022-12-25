|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|26
|34.4
|262-524
|.500
|131-302
|124-135
|.919
|779
|30.0
|Poole
|33
|28.8
|214-498
|.430
|81-255
|120-138
|.870
|629
|19.1
|Wiggins
|22
|32.8
|163-319
|.511
|67-149
|27-43
|.628
|420
|19.1
|Thompson
|26
|30.8
|170-426
|.399
|95-251
|35-40
|.875
|470
|18.1
|D.Green
|29
|30.6
|97-181
|.536
|15-48
|28-40
|.700
|237
|8.2
|Wiseman
|16
|13.5
|47-76
|.618
|1-2
|23-35
|.657
|118
|7.4
|Kuminga
|29
|18.2
|80-174
|.460
|16-58
|34-49
|.694
|210
|7.2
|Looney
|33
|22.9
|91-141
|.645
|0-0
|33-50
|.660
|215
|6.5
|DiVincenzo
|23
|20.5
|50-129
|.388
|32-86
|16-20
|.800
|148
|6.4
|Jerome
|17
|16.1
|38-72
|.528
|12-28
|18-19
|.947
|106
|6.2
|J.Green
|28
|14.9
|64-125
|.512
|13-49
|22-30
|.733
|163
|5.8
|Lamb
|25
|18.3
|54-106
|.509
|28-71
|3-8
|.375
|139
|5.6
|Moody
|28
|15.9
|52-114
|.456
|29-72
|19-23
|.826
|152
|5.4
|Baldwin
|9
|7.4
|13-30
|.433
|10-24
|1-2
|.500
|37
|4.1
|Rollins
|11
|5.5
|6-19
|.316
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|21
|1.9
|TEAM
|33
|240.8
|1401-2934
|.478
|533-1404
|509-638
|.798
|3844
|116.5
|OPPONENTS
|33
|240.8
|1389-2949
|.471
|434-1196
|678-862
|.787
|3890
|117.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|16
|155
|171
|6.6
|177
|6.8
|54
|0
|27
|81
|9
|Poole
|10
|60
|70
|2.1
|145
|4.4
|74
|0
|26
|108
|9
|Wiggins
|34
|79
|113
|5.1
|48
|2.2
|64
|0
|30
|30
|17
|Thompson
|13
|80
|93
|3.6
|62
|2.4
|50
|1
|19
|46
|12
|D.Green
|21
|154
|175
|6.0
|191
|6.6
|85
|1
|21
|72
|20
|Wiseman
|15
|43
|58
|3.6
|13
|.8
|35
|0
|2
|13
|7
|Kuminga
|29
|61
|90
|3.1
|42
|1.4
|63
|0
|12
|42
|13
|Looney
|83
|171
|254
|7.7
|95
|2.9
|91
|0
|13
|12
|19
|DiVincenzo
|20
|75
|95
|4.1
|62
|2.7
|46
|0
|27
|33
|2
|Jerome
|2
|22
|24
|1.4
|40
|2.4
|20
|0
|3
|10
|1
|J.Green
|40
|72
|112
|4.0
|21
|.8
|57
|0
|13
|32
|10
|Lamb
|17
|59
|76
|3.0
|39
|1.6
|52
|0
|15
|28
|7
|Moody
|10
|39
|49
|1.8
|24
|.9
|27
|0
|11
|23
|5
|Baldwin
|0
|11
|11
|1.2
|2
|.2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Rollins
|2
|8
|10
|.9
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|TEAM
|312
|1089
|1401
|42.5
|967
|29.3
|728
|2
|223
|548
|132
|OPPONENTS
|354
|1093
|1447
|43.8
|845
|25.6
|613
|2
|272
|477
|130
