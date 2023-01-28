AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry3434.6335-682.491165-391168-183.918100329.5
Poole4930.6350-798.439126-392201-231.870102721.0
Thompson3832.3289-692.418154-39264-72.88979620.9
Wiggins2931.9197-419.47077-19336-59.61050717.5
DiVincenzo3925.0111-271.41072-18430-37.8113248.3
Kuminga3719.3117-236.49623-7250-76.6583078.3
D.Green4431.6136-266.51127-8249-68.7213487.9
Lamb4019.8107-213.50256-14027-36.7502977.4
Jerome2917.677-153.50325-6026-27.9632057.1
Wiseman1912.753-87.6091-223-35.6571306.8
Looney4923.3138-215.6420-054-89.6073306.7
J.Green3114.873-143.51017-5728-36.7781916.2
Baldwin158.527-62.43522-494-6.667805.3
Moody3914.870-155.45236-9826-37.7032025.2
Iguodala314.03-4.7501-20-0.00072.3
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
TEAM49242.02090-4416.473805-2123792-998.7945777117.9
OPPONENTS49242.02074-4424.469634-1753999-1292.7735781118.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry191932126.22176.47113610813
Poole201151352.82134.312914316912
Thompson281201483.9922.4821246316
Wiggins46941404.8652.2830393725
DiVincenzo391401794.61293.372049534
Kuminga38771153.1671.8880175517
D.Green362863227.32996.813223910935
Lamb331011343.4681.7940224111
Jerome342451.6742.643012193
Wiseman1851693.614.73702147
Looney1472794268.71352.81370252426
J.Green47811284.122.7620143610
Baldwin021211.43.270671
Moody1750671.736.935013275
Iguodala1672.351.751151
Rollins39121.06.51001161
TEAM4951665216044.1144529.510876343783187
OPPONENTS5281638216644.2125625.69192384689206

