|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|34
|34.6
|335-682
|.491
|165-391
|168-183
|.918
|1003
|29.5
|Poole
|49
|30.6
|350-798
|.439
|126-392
|201-231
|.870
|1027
|21.0
|Thompson
|38
|32.3
|289-692
|.418
|154-392
|64-72
|.889
|796
|20.9
|Wiggins
|29
|31.9
|197-419
|.470
|77-193
|36-59
|.610
|507
|17.5
|DiVincenzo
|39
|25.0
|111-271
|.410
|72-184
|30-37
|.811
|324
|8.3
|Kuminga
|37
|19.3
|117-236
|.496
|23-72
|50-76
|.658
|307
|8.3
|D.Green
|44
|31.6
|136-266
|.511
|27-82
|49-68
|.721
|348
|7.9
|Lamb
|40
|19.8
|107-213
|.502
|56-140
|27-36
|.750
|297
|7.4
|Jerome
|29
|17.6
|77-153
|.503
|25-60
|26-27
|.963
|205
|7.1
|Wiseman
|19
|12.7
|53-87
|.609
|1-2
|23-35
|.657
|130
|6.8
|Looney
|49
|23.3
|138-215
|.642
|0-0
|54-89
|.607
|330
|6.7
|J.Green
|31
|14.8
|73-143
|.510
|17-57
|28-36
|.778
|191
|6.2
|Baldwin
|15
|8.5
|27-62
|.435
|22-49
|4-6
|.667
|80
|5.3
|Moody
|39
|14.8
|70-155
|.452
|36-98
|26-37
|.703
|202
|5.2
|Iguodala
|3
|14.0
|3-4
|.750
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|2.3
|Rollins
|12
|5.2
|7-20
|.350
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|23
|1.9
|TEAM
|49
|242.0
|2090-4416
|.473
|805-2123
|792-998
|.794
|5777
|117.9
|OPPONENTS
|49
|242.0
|2074-4424
|.469
|634-1753
|999-1292
|.773
|5781
|118.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|19
|193
|212
|6.2
|217
|6.4
|71
|1
|36
|108
|13
|Poole
|20
|115
|135
|2.8
|213
|4.3
|129
|1
|43
|169
|12
|Thompson
|28
|120
|148
|3.9
|92
|2.4
|82
|1
|24
|63
|16
|Wiggins
|46
|94
|140
|4.8
|65
|2.2
|83
|0
|39
|37
|25
|DiVincenzo
|39
|140
|179
|4.6
|129
|3.3
|72
|0
|49
|53
|4
|Kuminga
|38
|77
|115
|3.1
|67
|1.8
|88
|0
|17
|55
|17
|D.Green
|36
|286
|322
|7.3
|299
|6.8
|132
|2
|39
|109
|35
|Lamb
|33
|101
|134
|3.4
|68
|1.7
|94
|0
|22
|41
|11
|Jerome
|3
|42
|45
|1.6
|74
|2.6
|43
|0
|12
|19
|3
|Wiseman
|18
|51
|69
|3.6
|14
|.7
|37
|0
|2
|14
|7
|Looney
|147
|279
|426
|8.7
|135
|2.8
|137
|0
|25
|24
|26
|J.Green
|47
|81
|128
|4.1
|22
|.7
|62
|0
|14
|36
|10
|Baldwin
|0
|21
|21
|1.4
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|6
|7
|1
|Moody
|17
|50
|67
|1.7
|36
|.9
|35
|0
|13
|27
|5
|Iguodala
|1
|6
|7
|2.3
|5
|1.7
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Rollins
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|TEAM
|495
|1665
|2160
|44.1
|1445
|29.5
|1087
|6
|343
|783
|187
|OPPONENTS
|528
|1638
|2166
|44.2
|1256
|25.6
|919
|2
|384
|689
|206
