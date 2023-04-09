AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry5534.9550-1118.492268-629254-278.914162229.5
Thompson6833.2539-1238.435295-720116-132.879148921.9
Poole8130.1543-1269.428210-632358-411.871165420.4
Wiggins3732.2250-529.47389-22544-72.61163317.1
Kuminga6620.8255-488.52353-14588-136.6476519.9
DiVincenzo7126.4232-533.435148-37356-69.8126689.4
D.Green7231.6246-467.52739-12977-108.7136088.4
Looney8123.9240-380.6320-194-155.6065747.1
Jerome4518.1118-242.48835-9038-41.9273096.9
Wiseman2112.559-94.6281-226-38.6841456.9
Lamb6119.4146-312.46873-19946-60.7674116.7
J.Green5614.0135-250.54042-11052-67.7763646.5
Payton615.315-24.6254-92-3.667366.0
Moody6212.798-213.46045-12836-52.6922774.5
Baldwin307.240-102.39230-794-6.6671143.8
Iguodala814.17-15.4671-92-3.667172.1
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
Quinones32.30-3.0000-21-2.50010.3
TEAM81241.93480-7297.4771336-34911300-1639.7939596118.5
OPPONENTS81241.93440-7328.4691051-28801573-2043.7709504117.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry392973366.13456.311715217820
Thompson392422814.11622.412814912029
Poole321892212.73674.521116325021
Wiggins611251865.0852.31070454828
Kuminga681562243.41191.81550409229
DiVincenzo792403194.52443.413309211010
D.Green664565227.24966.922927220158
Looney2714817529.32032.52240524550
Jerome771781.71353.064023305
Wiseman1855733.514.73903147
Lamb561562123.5931.51320285419
J.Green721322043.650.91040255222
Payton1210223.74.7110244
Moody28731011.647.850018347
Baldwin136371.29.31406114
Iguodala314172.1192.4111493
Rollins39121.06.51001161
Quinones022.71.300040
TEAM8552744359944.4239929.6173965751272317
OPPONENTS8742649352343.5208525.7150146411097323

