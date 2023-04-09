|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|55
|34.9
|550-1118
|.492
|268-629
|254-278
|.914
|1622
|29.5
|Thompson
|68
|33.2
|539-1238
|.435
|295-720
|116-132
|.879
|1489
|21.9
|Poole
|81
|30.1
|543-1269
|.428
|210-632
|358-411
|.871
|1654
|20.4
|Wiggins
|37
|32.2
|250-529
|.473
|89-225
|44-72
|.611
|633
|17.1
|Kuminga
|66
|20.8
|255-488
|.523
|53-145
|88-136
|.647
|651
|9.9
|DiVincenzo
|71
|26.4
|232-533
|.435
|148-373
|56-69
|.812
|668
|9.4
|D.Green
|72
|31.6
|246-467
|.527
|39-129
|77-108
|.713
|608
|8.4
|Looney
|81
|23.9
|240-380
|.632
|0-1
|94-155
|.606
|574
|7.1
|Jerome
|45
|18.1
|118-242
|.488
|35-90
|38-41
|.927
|309
|6.9
|Wiseman
|21
|12.5
|59-94
|.628
|1-2
|26-38
|.684
|145
|6.9
|Lamb
|61
|19.4
|146-312
|.468
|73-199
|46-60
|.767
|411
|6.7
|J.Green
|56
|14.0
|135-250
|.540
|42-110
|52-67
|.776
|364
|6.5
|Payton
|6
|15.3
|15-24
|.625
|4-9
|2-3
|.667
|36
|6.0
|Moody
|62
|12.7
|98-213
|.460
|45-128
|36-52
|.692
|277
|4.5
|Baldwin
|30
|7.2
|40-102
|.392
|30-79
|4-6
|.667
|114
|3.8
|Iguodala
|8
|14.1
|7-15
|.467
|1-9
|2-3
|.667
|17
|2.1
|Rollins
|12
|5.2
|7-20
|.350
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|23
|1.9
|Quinones
|3
|2.3
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|TEAM
|81
|241.9
|3480-7297
|.477
|1336-3491
|1300-1639
|.793
|9596
|118.5
|OPPONENTS
|81
|241.9
|3440-7328
|.469
|1051-2880
|1573-2043
|.770
|9504
|117.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|39
|297
|336
|6.1
|345
|6.3
|117
|1
|52
|178
|20
|Thompson
|39
|242
|281
|4.1
|162
|2.4
|128
|1
|49
|120
|29
|Poole
|32
|189
|221
|2.7
|367
|4.5
|211
|1
|63
|250
|21
|Wiggins
|61
|125
|186
|5.0
|85
|2.3
|107
|0
|45
|48
|28
|Kuminga
|68
|156
|224
|3.4
|119
|1.8
|155
|0
|40
|92
|29
|DiVincenzo
|79
|240
|319
|4.5
|244
|3.4
|133
|0
|92
|110
|10
|D.Green
|66
|456
|522
|7.2
|496
|6.9
|229
|2
|72
|201
|58
|Looney
|271
|481
|752
|9.3
|203
|2.5
|224
|0
|52
|45
|50
|Jerome
|7
|71
|78
|1.7
|135
|3.0
|64
|0
|23
|30
|5
|Wiseman
|18
|55
|73
|3.5
|14
|.7
|39
|0
|3
|14
|7
|Lamb
|56
|156
|212
|3.5
|93
|1.5
|132
|0
|28
|54
|19
|J.Green
|72
|132
|204
|3.6
|50
|.9
|104
|0
|25
|52
|22
|Payton
|12
|10
|22
|3.7
|4
|.7
|11
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Moody
|28
|73
|101
|1.6
|47
|.8
|50
|0
|18
|34
|7
|Baldwin
|1
|36
|37
|1.2
|9
|.3
|14
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Iguodala
|3
|14
|17
|2.1
|19
|2.4
|11
|1
|4
|9
|3
|Rollins
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|Quinones
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|855
|2744
|3599
|44.4
|2399
|29.6
|1739
|6
|575
|1272
|317
|OPPONENTS
|874
|2649
|3523
|43.5
|2085
|25.7
|1501
|4
|641
|1097
|323
