AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry2634.4262-524.500131-302124-135.91977930.0
Poole4030.1280-658.42699-325166-192.86582520.6
Thompson3132.2231-557.415123-32153-59.89863820.6
Wiggins2332.2167-331.50569-15629-45.64443218.8
D.Green3631.3113-224.50422-6931-45.6892797.8
Kuminga3318.694-199.47216-6245-67.6722497.5
DiVincenzo3024.076-192.39651-13520-24.8332237.4
Jerome2418.165-132.49221-5525-26.9621767.3
Lamb3219.785-169.50344-11317-23.7392317.2
Wiseman1912.753-87.6091-223-35.6571306.8
Looney4023.3111-177.6270-046-72.6392686.7
J.Green2814.964-125.51213-4922-30.7331635.8
Baldwin138.824-56.42919-443-4.750705.4
Moody3515.264-143.44832-8824-33.7271845.3
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
Iguodala112.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM40241.91696-3594.472644-1730634-796.7964670116.8
OPPONENTS40241.91687-3605.468520-1461807-1042.7744701117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry161551716.61776.854027819
Poole1484982.41774.49212814210
Thompson201011213.9782.5621195215
Wiggins34821165.0502.2670313317
D.Green292152446.82426.71042258630
Kuminga34731073.2561.7770164815
DiVincenzo291111404.7893.057039422
Jerome336391.6572.43408172
Lamb26801063.3551.771022328
Wiseman1851693.614.73702147
Looney1192193388.41152.91120171723
J.Green40721124.021.8570133210
Baldwin021211.63.270661
Moody1545601.730.934012255
Rollins39121.06.51001161
Iguodala0222.011.010020
TEAM4001356175643.9117129.38764266645155
OPPONENTS4271348177544.4101925.57402318559166

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you