|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|39
|34.5
|380-771
|.493
|190-446
|196-212
|.925
|1146
|29.4
|Thompson
|53
|32.7
|420-976
|.430
|230-563
|102-114
|.895
|1172
|22.1
|Poole
|65
|30.8
|451-1053
|.428
|171-522
|279-322
|.866
|1352
|20.8
|Wiggins
|37
|32.2
|250-529
|.473
|89-225
|44-72
|.611
|633
|17.1
|DiVincenzo
|55
|26.2
|176-406
|.433
|118-284
|41-49
|.837
|511
|9.3
|Kuminga
|53
|20.0
|187-377
|.496
|39-113
|64-98
|.653
|477
|9.0
|D.Green
|57
|31.3
|189-358
|.528
|33-102
|61-89
|.685
|472
|8.3
|Jerome
|42
|18.5
|115-233
|.494
|32-84
|36-39
|.923
|298
|7.1
|Looney
|65
|23.4
|195-292
|.668
|0-1
|71-116
|.612
|461
|7.1
|Lamb
|50
|20.1
|126-265
|.475
|66-174
|33-45
|.733
|351
|7.0
|Wiseman
|21
|12.5
|59-94
|.628
|1-2
|26-38
|.684
|145
|6.9
|J.Green
|45
|14.0
|105-201
|.522
|31-87
|38-53
|.717
|279
|6.2
|Baldwin
|21
|8.7
|38-88
|.432
|29-67
|4-6
|.667
|109
|5.2
|Moody
|50
|13.4
|80-184
|.435
|39-116
|32-44
|.727
|231
|4.6
|Rollins
|12
|5.2
|7-20
|.350
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|23
|1.9
|Iguodala
|4
|14.3
|3-6
|.500
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|TEAM
|65
|241.9
|2781-5853
|.475
|1072-2799
|1033-1303
|.793
|7667
|118.0
|OPPONENTS
|65
|241.9
|2741-5843
|.469
|831-2304
|1299-1675
|.776
|7612
|117.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|22
|221
|243
|6.2
|250
|6.4
|85
|1
|38
|124
|15
|Thompson
|34
|183
|217
|4.1
|134
|2.5
|102
|1
|36
|94
|18
|Poole
|28
|156
|184
|2.8
|299
|4.6
|173
|1
|54
|211
|15
|Wiggins
|61
|125
|186
|5.0
|85
|2.3
|107
|0
|45
|48
|28
|DiVincenzo
|56
|186
|242
|4.4
|184
|3.3
|99
|0
|73
|80
|9
|Kuminga
|51
|125
|176
|3.3
|94
|1.8
|123
|0
|30
|80
|24
|D.Green
|48
|374
|422
|7.4
|384
|6.7
|179
|2
|53
|148
|45
|Jerome
|7
|68
|75
|1.8
|129
|3.1
|63
|0
|22
|29
|5
|Looney
|201
|385
|586
|9.0
|160
|2.5
|187
|0
|34
|34
|37
|Lamb
|44
|127
|171
|3.4
|87
|1.7
|116
|0
|24
|47
|15
|Wiseman
|18
|55
|73
|3.5
|14
|.7
|39
|0
|3
|14
|7
|J.Green
|58
|111
|169
|3.8
|41
|.9
|86
|0
|20
|48
|17
|Baldwin
|1
|32
|33
|1.6
|6
|.3
|10
|0
|6
|9
|2
|Moody
|22
|56
|78
|1.6
|42
|.8
|38
|0
|16
|30
|5
|Rollins
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|Iguodala
|1
|6
|7
|1.8
|7
|1.8
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|TEAM
|655
|2219
|2874
|44.2
|1922
|29.6
|1423
|6
|456
|1017
|245
|OPPONENTS
|681
|2162
|2843
|43.7
|1659
|25.5
|1208
|3
|507
|899
|267
