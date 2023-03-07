AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry3934.5380-771.493190-446196-212.925114629.4
Thompson5332.7420-976.430230-563102-114.895117222.1
Poole6530.8451-1053.428171-522279-322.866135220.8
Wiggins3732.2250-529.47389-22544-72.61163317.1
DiVincenzo5526.2176-406.433118-28441-49.8375119.3
Kuminga5320.0187-377.49639-11364-98.6534779.0
D.Green5731.3189-358.52833-10261-89.6854728.3
Jerome4218.5115-233.49432-8436-39.9232987.1
Looney6523.4195-292.6680-171-116.6124617.1
Lamb5020.1126-265.47566-17433-45.7333517.0
Wiseman2112.559-94.6281-226-38.6841456.9
J.Green4514.0105-201.52231-8738-53.7172796.2
Baldwin218.738-88.43229-674-6.6671095.2
Moody5013.480-184.43539-11632-44.7272314.6
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
Iguodala414.33-6.5001-40-0.00071.8
TEAM65241.92781-5853.4751072-27991033-1303.7937667118.0
OPPONENTS65241.92741-5843.469831-23041299-1675.7767612117.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry222212436.22506.48513812415
Thompson341832174.11342.51021369418
Poole281561842.82994.617315421115
Wiggins611251865.0852.31070454828
DiVincenzo561862424.41843.399073809
Kuminga511251763.3941.81230308024
D.Green483744227.43846.717925314845
Jerome768751.81293.163022295
Looney2013855869.01602.51870343437
Lamb441271713.4871.71160244715
Wiseman1855733.514.73903147
J.Green581111693.841.9860204817
Baldwin132331.66.3100692
Moody2256781.642.838016305
Rollins39121.06.51001161
Iguodala1671.871.861152
TEAM6552219287444.2192229.6142364561017245
OPPONENTS6812162284343.7165925.512083507899267

