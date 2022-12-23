AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry2634.4262-524.500131-302124-135.91977930.0
Poole3328.8214-498.43081-255120-138.87062919.1
Wiggins2232.8163-319.51167-14927-43.62842019.1
Thompson2630.8170-426.39995-25135-40.87547018.1
D.Green2930.697-181.53615-4828-40.7002378.2
Wiseman1613.547-76.6181-223-35.6571187.4
Kuminga2918.280-174.46016-5834-49.6942107.2
Looney3322.991-141.6450-033-50.6602156.5
DiVincenzo2320.550-129.38832-8616-20.8001486.4
Jerome1716.138-72.52812-2818-19.9471066.2
J.Green2814.964-125.51213-4922-30.7331635.8
Lamb2518.354-106.50928-713-8.3751395.6
Moody2815.952-114.45629-7219-23.8261525.4
Baldwin97.413-30.43310-241-2.500374.1
Rollins115.56-19.3163-96-61.000211.9
TEAM33240.81401-2934.478533-1404509-638.7983844116.5
OPPONENTS33240.81389-2949.471434-1196678-862.7873890117.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry161551716.61776.854027819
Poole1060702.11454.4740261089
Wiggins34791135.1482.2640303017
Thompson1380933.6622.4501194612
D.Green211541756.01916.6851217220
Wiseman1543583.613.83502137
Kuminga2961903.1421.4630124213
Looney831712547.7952.9910131219
DiVincenzo2075954.1622.746027332
Jerome222241.4402.42003101
J.Green40721124.021.8570133210
Lamb1759763.0391.652015287
Moody1039491.824.927011235
Baldwin011111.22.200320
Rollins2810.96.51001161
TEAM3121089140142.596729.37282223548132
OPPONENTS3541093144743.884525.66132272477130

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you