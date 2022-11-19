AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry1534.6163-309.52877-17480-88.90948332.2
Wiggins1533.1105-213.49338-9424-35.68627218.1
Poole1628.386-207.41537-10945-54.83325415.9
Thompson1328.873-201.36342-12513-16.81320115.5
D.Green1530.150-89.5625-1617-25.6801228.1
Lamb820.324-44.54513-290-0.000617.6
Wiseman1113.430-51.5880-015-23.652756.8
Looney1623.845-72.6250-012-18.6671026.4
Jerome815.016-30.5336-1610-101.000486.0
Moody1415.826-64.40614-4013-16.813795.6
J.Green1316.928-64.4385-238-10.800695.3
Kuminga1213.720-49.4084-1614-17.824584.8
DiVincenzo816.112-30.4008-225-6.833374.6
Rollins54.24-8.5002-32-21.000122.4
Baldwin22.50-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM16241.6682-1432.476251-668258-320.8061873117.1
OPPONENTS16241.6656-1439.456205-575359-447.8031876117.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry9921016.7996.630016412
Wiggins2460845.6342.3450182113
Poole525301.9724.538017464
Thompson441453.5312.42616225
D.Green986956.31016.752015369
Lamb721283.5121.51908100
Wiseman1131423.8111.0260184
Looney37751127.0503.1490678
Jerome1781.0151.990121
Moody522271.99.61306155
J.Green2235574.410.830011137
Kuminga718252.18.72004133
DiVincenzo114151.9131.61303120
Rollins033.62.460070
Baldwin000.00.000000
TEAM14253067242.046729.2376111225361
OPPONENTS18753572245.141926.2310013024059

