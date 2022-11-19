|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|15
|34.6
|163-309
|.528
|77-174
|80-88
|.909
|483
|32.2
|Wiggins
|15
|33.1
|105-213
|.493
|38-94
|24-35
|.686
|272
|18.1
|Poole
|16
|28.3
|86-207
|.415
|37-109
|45-54
|.833
|254
|15.9
|Thompson
|13
|28.8
|73-201
|.363
|42-125
|13-16
|.813
|201
|15.5
|D.Green
|15
|30.1
|50-89
|.562
|5-16
|17-25
|.680
|122
|8.1
|Lamb
|8
|20.3
|24-44
|.545
|13-29
|0-0
|.000
|61
|7.6
|Wiseman
|11
|13.4
|30-51
|.588
|0-0
|15-23
|.652
|75
|6.8
|Looney
|16
|23.8
|45-72
|.625
|0-0
|12-18
|.667
|102
|6.4
|Jerome
|8
|15.0
|16-30
|.533
|6-16
|10-10
|1.000
|48
|6.0
|Moody
|14
|15.8
|26-64
|.406
|14-40
|13-16
|.813
|79
|5.6
|J.Green
|13
|16.9
|28-64
|.438
|5-23
|8-10
|.800
|69
|5.3
|Kuminga
|12
|13.7
|20-49
|.408
|4-16
|14-17
|.824
|58
|4.8
|DiVincenzo
|8
|16.1
|12-30
|.400
|8-22
|5-6
|.833
|37
|4.6
|Rollins
|5
|4.2
|4-8
|.500
|2-3
|2-2
|1.000
|12
|2.4
|Baldwin
|2
|2.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|16
|241.6
|682-1432
|.476
|251-668
|258-320
|.806
|1873
|117.1
|OPPONENTS
|16
|241.6
|656-1439
|.456
|205-575
|359-447
|.803
|1876
|117.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|9
|92
|101
|6.7
|99
|6.6
|30
|0
|16
|41
|2
|Wiggins
|24
|60
|84
|5.6
|34
|2.3
|45
|0
|18
|21
|13
|Poole
|5
|25
|30
|1.9
|72
|4.5
|38
|0
|17
|46
|4
|Thompson
|4
|41
|45
|3.5
|31
|2.4
|26
|1
|6
|22
|5
|D.Green
|9
|86
|95
|6.3
|101
|6.7
|52
|0
|15
|36
|9
|Lamb
|7
|21
|28
|3.5
|12
|1.5
|19
|0
|8
|10
|0
|Wiseman
|11
|31
|42
|3.8
|11
|1.0
|26
|0
|1
|8
|4
|Looney
|37
|75
|112
|7.0
|50
|3.1
|49
|0
|6
|7
|8
|Jerome
|1
|7
|8
|1.0
|15
|1.9
|9
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Moody
|5
|22
|27
|1.9
|9
|.6
|13
|0
|6
|15
|5
|J.Green
|22
|35
|57
|4.4
|10
|.8
|30
|0
|11
|13
|7
|Kuminga
|7
|18
|25
|2.1
|8
|.7
|20
|0
|4
|13
|3
|DiVincenzo
|1
|14
|15
|1.9
|13
|1.6
|13
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Rollins
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|2
|.4
|6
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Baldwin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|142
|530
|672
|42.0
|467
|29.2
|376
|1
|112
|253
|61
|OPPONENTS
|187
|535
|722
|45.1
|419
|26.2
|310
|0
|130
|240
|59
