|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|64
|34.5
|535-1224
|.437
|285-750
|275-298
|.923
|1630
|25.5
|Thompson
|31
|29.4
|230-544
|.423
|107-282
|44-48
|.917
|611
|19.7
|Poole
|74
|30.0
|464-1023
|.454
|206-560
|231-251
|.920
|1365
|18.4
|Wiggins
|72
|31.9
|470-1006
|.467
|155-392
|146-227
|.643
|1241
|17.2
|Kuminga
|68
|16.7
|223-442
|.505
|45-143
|125-184
|.679
|616
|9.1
|Porter
|62
|22.1
|191-411
|.465
|79-214
|48-59
|.814
|509
|8.2
|Green
|44
|28.9
|127-245
|.518
|15-52
|58-89
|.652
|327
|7.4
|Lee
|61
|19.8
|164-370
|.443
|62-184
|62-71
|.873
|452
|7.4
|Payton
|69
|17.5
|205-335
|.612
|43-118
|35-58
|.603
|488
|7.1
|Bjelica
|69
|16.0
|155-333
|.465
|52-145
|55-77
|.714
|417
|6.0
|Looney
|80
|21.3
|203-355
|.572
|0-1
|75-125
|.600
|481
|6.0
|Moody
|51
|11.5
|78-180
|.433
|39-109
|28-36
|.778
|223
|4.4
|Iguodala
|30
|19.5
|45-118
|.381
|17-72
|14-18
|.778
|121
|4.0
|Toscano-Anderson
|72
|13.5
|112-231
|.485
|26-85
|40-70
|.571
|290
|4.0
|Weatherspoon
|10
|6.9
|12-21
|.571
|1-5
|5-5
|1.000
|30
|3.0
|Chiozza
|34
|10.9
|24-81
|.296
|17-53
|2-3
|.667
|67
|2.0
|Dowtin
|4
|7.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.5
|TEAM
|80
|240.6
|3241-6925
|.468
|1149-3166
|1243-1619
|.768
|8874
|110.9
|OPPONENTS
|80
|240.6
|3037-6919
|.439
|976-2877
|1397-1841
|.759
|8447
|105.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|34
|301
|335
|5.2
|404
|6.3
|130
|0
|85
|206
|23
|Thompson
|15
|107
|122
|3.9
|86
|2.8
|52
|0
|16
|40
|17
|Poole
|31
|219
|250
|3.4
|291
|3.9
|202
|0
|60
|180
|21
|Wiggins
|85
|238
|323
|4.5
|161
|2.2
|155
|0
|76
|110
|51
|Kuminga
|52
|173
|225
|3.3
|60
|.9
|139
|0
|28
|72
|22
|Porter
|83
|273
|356
|5.7
|93
|1.5
|82
|0
|68
|36
|29
|Green
|45
|275
|320
|7.3
|306
|7.0
|131
|1
|59
|133
|49
|Lee
|25
|169
|194
|3.2
|61
|1.0
|94
|0
|38
|37
|6
|Payton
|69
|169
|238
|3.4
|64
|.9
|128
|0
|95
|40
|22
|Bjelica
|58
|227
|285
|4.1
|150
|2.2
|124
|0
|38
|83
|26
|Looney
|205
|380
|585
|7.3
|162
|2.0
|213
|0
|48
|67
|52
|Moody
|17
|62
|79
|1.5
|21
|.4
|41
|0
|7
|13
|10
|Iguodala
|21
|76
|97
|3.2
|113
|3.8
|33
|0
|26
|27
|22
|Toscano-Anderson
|28
|144
|172
|2.4
|123
|1.7
|113
|0
|48
|65
|17
|Weatherspoon
|2
|12
|14
|1.4
|4
|.4
|15
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Chiozza
|9
|27
|36
|1.1
|65
|1.9
|32
|0
|13
|32
|0
|Dowtin
|1
|6
|7
|1.8
|3
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|TEAM
|780
|2858
|3638
|45.5
|2167
|27.1
|1686
|1
|706
|1192
|369
|OPPONENTS
|770
|2644
|3414
|42.7
|1832
|22.9
|1433
|3
|634
|1165
|314
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.