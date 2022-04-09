AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry6434.5535-1224.437285-750275-298.923163025.5
Thompson3129.4230-544.423107-28244-48.91761119.7
Poole7430.0464-1023.454206-560231-251.920136518.4
Wiggins7231.9470-1006.467155-392146-227.643124117.2
Kuminga6816.7223-442.50545-143125-184.6796169.1
Porter6222.1191-411.46579-21448-59.8145098.2
Green4428.9127-245.51815-5258-89.6523277.4
Lee6119.8164-370.44362-18462-71.8734527.4
Payton6917.5205-335.61243-11835-58.6034887.1
Bjelica6916.0155-333.46552-14555-77.7144176.0
Looney8021.3203-355.5720-175-125.6004816.0
Moody5111.578-180.43339-10928-36.7782234.4
Iguodala3019.545-118.38117-7214-18.7781214.0
Toscano-Anderson7213.5112-231.48526-8540-70.5712904.0
Weatherspoon106.912-21.5711-55-51.000303.0
Chiozza3410.924-81.29617-532-3.667672.0
Dowtin47.03-6.5000-10-0.00061.5
TEAM80240.63241-6925.4681149-31661243-1619.7688874110.9
OPPONENTS80240.63037-6919.439976-28771397-1841.7598447105.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry343013355.24046.313008520623
Thompson151071223.9862.8520164017
Poole312192503.42913.920206018021
Wiggins852383234.51612.215507611051
Kuminga521732253.360.91390287222
Porter832733565.7931.5820683629
Green452753207.33067.013115913349
Lee251691943.2611.094038376
Payton691692383.464.91280954022
Bjelica582272854.11502.21240388326
Looney2053805857.31622.02130486752
Moody1762791.521.441071310
Iguodala2176973.21133.8330262722
Toscano-Anderson281441722.41231.71130486517
Weatherspoon212141.44.4150131
Chiozza927361.1651.932013320
Dowtin1671.83.820011
TEAM7802858363845.5216727.1168617061192369
OPPONENTS7702644341442.7183222.9143336341165314

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you