AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry2634.4262-524.500131-302124-135.91977930.0
Wiggins2232.8163-319.51167-14927-43.62842019.1
Thompson2330.7155-383.40588-22932-37.86543018.7
Poole2928.4178-420.42469-21693-108.86151817.9
D.Green2630.886-159.54111-3828-40.7002118.1
Kuminga2517.570-146.47914-4930-43.6981847.4
Wiseman1212.731-53.5850-016-25.640786.5
Looney2922.978-120.6500-026-43.6051826.3
DiVincenzo2119.242-111.37826-7516-20.8001266.0
J.Green2615.059-116.50911-4418-24.7501475.7
Lamb2117.946-90.51121-562-6.3331155.5
Moody2414.840-90.44422-5719-23.8261215.0
Jerome1314.422-43.5127-2012-121.000634.8
Baldwin56.46-13.4624-110-0.000163.2
Rollins76.15-15.3333-82-21.000152.1
TEAM29240.91243-2602.478474-1254445-561.7933405117.4
OPPONENTS29240.91211-2598.466368-1052597-761.7843387116.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry161551716.61776.854027819
Wiggins34791135.1482.2640303017
Thompson1366793.4562.4431153611
Poole1055652.21324.666022899
D.Green171401576.01746.7771216720
Kuminga2654803.2301.2550103413
Wiseman1232443.711.9260184
Looney691502197.6792.7800111116
DiVincenzo1767844.0502.439024292
J.Green3562973.718.755013279
Lamb1553683.2321.545014225
Moody835431.818.82208225
Jerome113141.1221.7150151
Baldwin0661.20.000310
Rollins1671.03.4900120
TEAM274973124743.085029.36502200474121
OPPONENTS308968127644.073225.25402237425118

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you