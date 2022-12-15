|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|26
|34.4
|262-524
|.500
|131-302
|124-135
|.919
|779
|30.0
|Wiggins
|22
|32.8
|163-319
|.511
|67-149
|27-43
|.628
|420
|19.1
|Thompson
|23
|30.7
|155-383
|.405
|88-229
|32-37
|.865
|430
|18.7
|Poole
|29
|28.4
|178-420
|.424
|69-216
|93-108
|.861
|518
|17.9
|D.Green
|26
|30.8
|86-159
|.541
|11-38
|28-40
|.700
|211
|8.1
|Kuminga
|25
|17.5
|70-146
|.479
|14-49
|30-43
|.698
|184
|7.4
|Wiseman
|12
|12.7
|31-53
|.585
|0-0
|16-25
|.640
|78
|6.5
|Looney
|29
|22.9
|78-120
|.650
|0-0
|26-43
|.605
|182
|6.3
|DiVincenzo
|21
|19.2
|42-111
|.378
|26-75
|16-20
|.800
|126
|6.0
|J.Green
|26
|15.0
|59-116
|.509
|11-44
|18-24
|.750
|147
|5.7
|Lamb
|21
|17.9
|46-90
|.511
|21-56
|2-6
|.333
|115
|5.5
|Moody
|24
|14.8
|40-90
|.444
|22-57
|19-23
|.826
|121
|5.0
|Jerome
|13
|14.4
|22-43
|.512
|7-20
|12-12
|1.000
|63
|4.8
|Baldwin
|5
|6.4
|6-13
|.462
|4-11
|0-0
|.000
|16
|3.2
|Rollins
|7
|6.1
|5-15
|.333
|3-8
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|2.1
|TEAM
|29
|240.9
|1243-2602
|.478
|474-1254
|445-561
|.793
|3405
|117.4
|OPPONENTS
|29
|240.9
|1211-2598
|.466
|368-1052
|597-761
|.784
|3387
|116.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|16
|155
|171
|6.6
|177
|6.8
|54
|0
|27
|81
|9
|Wiggins
|34
|79
|113
|5.1
|48
|2.2
|64
|0
|30
|30
|17
|Thompson
|13
|66
|79
|3.4
|56
|2.4
|43
|1
|15
|36
|11
|Poole
|10
|55
|65
|2.2
|132
|4.6
|66
|0
|22
|89
|9
|D.Green
|17
|140
|157
|6.0
|174
|6.7
|77
|1
|21
|67
|20
|Kuminga
|26
|54
|80
|3.2
|30
|1.2
|55
|0
|10
|34
|13
|Wiseman
|12
|32
|44
|3.7
|11
|.9
|26
|0
|1
|8
|4
|Looney
|69
|150
|219
|7.6
|79
|2.7
|80
|0
|11
|11
|16
|DiVincenzo
|17
|67
|84
|4.0
|50
|2.4
|39
|0
|24
|29
|2
|J.Green
|35
|62
|97
|3.7
|18
|.7
|55
|0
|13
|27
|9
|Lamb
|15
|53
|68
|3.2
|32
|1.5
|45
|0
|14
|22
|5
|Moody
|8
|35
|43
|1.8
|18
|.8
|22
|0
|8
|22
|5
|Jerome
|1
|13
|14
|1.1
|22
|1.7
|15
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Baldwin
|0
|6
|6
|1.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Rollins
|1
|6
|7
|1.0
|3
|.4
|9
|0
|0
|12
|0
|TEAM
|274
|973
|1247
|43.0
|850
|29.3
|650
|2
|200
|474
|121
|OPPONENTS
|308
|968
|1276
|44.0
|732
|25.2
|540
|2
|237
|425
|118
