AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry3234.4312-642.486157-375153-167.91693429.2
Poole4730.7338-776.436123-383198-227.87299721.2
Thompson3632.1269-645.417143-36862-69.89974320.6
Wiggins2931.9197-419.47077-19336-59.61050717.5
DiVincenzo3724.5103-254.40668-17530-37.8113048.2
D.Green4231.5131-259.50627-8146-62.7423358.0
Kuminga3519.0107-223.48018-6547-72.6532798.0
Lamb3820.1104-203.51256-13426-34.7652907.6
Jerome2917.677-153.50325-6026-27.9632057.1
Wiseman1912.753-87.6091-223-35.6571306.8
Looney4723.4130-204.6370-054-87.6213146.7
J.Green2915.069-135.51116-5422-30.7331766.1
Baldwin158.527-62.43522-494-6.667805.3
Moody3914.870-155.45236-9826-37.7032025.2
Iguodala314.03-4.7501-20-0.00072.3
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
TEAM47242.11997-4241.471773-2048759-955.7955526117.6
OPPONENTS47242.11986-4235.469612-1689960-1234.7785544118.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry191842036.32036.36703210213
Poole191091282.72044.312014216312
Thompson251121373.8882.4781226016
Wiggins46941404.8652.2830393725
DiVincenzo361361724.61163.169047493
D.Green362663027.22856.812623810232
Kuminga36771133.2611.7810174915
Lamb31961273.3621.6910224111
Jerome342451.6742.643012193
Wiseman1851693.614.73702147
Looney1422684108.71292.71300242426
J.Green44761204.121.7600133510
Baldwin021211.43.270671
Moody1750671.736.935013275
Iguodala1672.351.751151
Rollins39121.06.51001161
TEAM4761597207344.1137229.210425331750181
OPPONENTS5031581208444.3120625.78762369666199

