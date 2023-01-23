|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|32
|34.4
|312-642
|.486
|157-375
|153-167
|.916
|934
|29.2
|Poole
|47
|30.7
|338-776
|.436
|123-383
|198-227
|.872
|997
|21.2
|Thompson
|36
|32.1
|269-645
|.417
|143-368
|62-69
|.899
|743
|20.6
|Wiggins
|29
|31.9
|197-419
|.470
|77-193
|36-59
|.610
|507
|17.5
|DiVincenzo
|37
|24.5
|103-254
|.406
|68-175
|30-37
|.811
|304
|8.2
|D.Green
|42
|31.5
|131-259
|.506
|27-81
|46-62
|.742
|335
|8.0
|Kuminga
|35
|19.0
|107-223
|.480
|18-65
|47-72
|.653
|279
|8.0
|Lamb
|38
|20.1
|104-203
|.512
|56-134
|26-34
|.765
|290
|7.6
|Jerome
|29
|17.6
|77-153
|.503
|25-60
|26-27
|.963
|205
|7.1
|Wiseman
|19
|12.7
|53-87
|.609
|1-2
|23-35
|.657
|130
|6.8
|Looney
|47
|23.4
|130-204
|.637
|0-0
|54-87
|.621
|314
|6.7
|J.Green
|29
|15.0
|69-135
|.511
|16-54
|22-30
|.733
|176
|6.1
|Baldwin
|15
|8.5
|27-62
|.435
|22-49
|4-6
|.667
|80
|5.3
|Moody
|39
|14.8
|70-155
|.452
|36-98
|26-37
|.703
|202
|5.2
|Iguodala
|3
|14.0
|3-4
|.750
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|2.3
|Rollins
|12
|5.2
|7-20
|.350
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|23
|1.9
|TEAM
|47
|242.1
|1997-4241
|.471
|773-2048
|759-955
|.795
|5526
|117.6
|OPPONENTS
|47
|242.1
|1986-4235
|.469
|612-1689
|960-1234
|.778
|5544
|118.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|19
|184
|203
|6.3
|203
|6.3
|67
|0
|32
|102
|13
|Poole
|19
|109
|128
|2.7
|204
|4.3
|120
|1
|42
|163
|12
|Thompson
|25
|112
|137
|3.8
|88
|2.4
|78
|1
|22
|60
|16
|Wiggins
|46
|94
|140
|4.8
|65
|2.2
|83
|0
|39
|37
|25
|DiVincenzo
|36
|136
|172
|4.6
|116
|3.1
|69
|0
|47
|49
|3
|D.Green
|36
|266
|302
|7.2
|285
|6.8
|126
|2
|38
|102
|32
|Kuminga
|36
|77
|113
|3.2
|61
|1.7
|81
|0
|17
|49
|15
|Lamb
|31
|96
|127
|3.3
|62
|1.6
|91
|0
|22
|41
|11
|Jerome
|3
|42
|45
|1.6
|74
|2.6
|43
|0
|12
|19
|3
|Wiseman
|18
|51
|69
|3.6
|14
|.7
|37
|0
|2
|14
|7
|Looney
|142
|268
|410
|8.7
|129
|2.7
|130
|0
|24
|24
|26
|J.Green
|44
|76
|120
|4.1
|21
|.7
|60
|0
|13
|35
|10
|Baldwin
|0
|21
|21
|1.4
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|6
|7
|1
|Moody
|17
|50
|67
|1.7
|36
|.9
|35
|0
|13
|27
|5
|Iguodala
|1
|6
|7
|2.3
|5
|1.7
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Rollins
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|TEAM
|476
|1597
|2073
|44.1
|1372
|29.2
|1042
|5
|331
|750
|181
|OPPONENTS
|503
|1581
|2084
|44.3
|1206
|25.7
|876
|2
|369
|666
|199
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.