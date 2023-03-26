|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|49
|34.8
|490-982
|.499
|238-556
|232-254
|.913
|1450
|29.6
|Thompson
|63
|33.0
|497-1140
|.436
|268-660
|110-126
|.873
|1372
|21.8
|Poole
|75
|30.5
|504-1179
|.427
|194-584
|322-369
|.873
|1524
|20.3
|Wiggins
|37
|32.2
|250-529
|.473
|89-225
|44-72
|.611
|633
|17.1
|Kuminga
|60
|20.6
|229-448
|.511
|48-135
|77-118
|.653
|583
|9.7
|DiVincenzo
|65
|26.4
|206-488
|.422
|138-347
|50-59
|.847
|600
|9.2
|D.Green
|66
|31.4
|226-428
|.528
|37-119
|70-99
|.707
|559
|8.5
|Looney
|75
|23.7
|230-355
|.648
|0-1
|86-144
|.597
|546
|7.3
|Lamb
|55
|19.9
|138-292
|.473
|71-190
|41-54
|.759
|388
|7.1
|Jerome
|44
|18.5
|118-242
|.488
|35-90
|38-41
|.927
|309
|7.0
|Wiseman
|21
|12.5
|59-94
|.628
|1-2
|26-38
|.684
|145
|6.9
|J.Green
|55
|14.2
|135-249
|.542
|42-110
|52-67
|.776
|364
|6.6
|Baldwin
|26
|8.1
|40-100
|.400
|30-77
|4-6
|.667
|114
|4.4
|Moody
|58
|12.9
|90-201
|.448
|42-123
|36-52
|.692
|258
|4.4
|Iguodala
|8
|14.1
|7-15
|.467
|1-9
|2-3
|.667
|17
|2.1
|Rollins
|12
|5.2
|7-20
|.350
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|23
|1.9
|TEAM
|75
|242.0
|3226-6762
|.477
|1237-3237
|1196-1508
|.793
|8885
|118.5
|OPPONENTS
|75
|242.0
|3196-6776
|.472
|976-2671
|1479-1910
|.774
|8847
|118.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|34
|271
|305
|6.2
|307
|6.3
|108
|1
|45
|162
|17
|Thompson
|38
|228
|266
|4.2
|151
|2.4
|117
|1
|44
|112
|26
|Poole
|31
|172
|203
|2.7
|345
|4.6
|193
|1
|58
|236
|18
|Wiggins
|61
|125
|186
|5.0
|85
|2.3
|107
|0
|45
|48
|28
|Kuminga
|61
|140
|201
|3.4
|111
|1.9
|144
|0
|35
|89
|27
|DiVincenzo
|68
|215
|283
|4.4
|217
|3.3
|123
|0
|85
|98
|10
|D.Green
|56
|424
|480
|7.3
|450
|6.8
|204
|2
|65
|174
|53
|Looney
|246
|441
|687
|9.2
|186
|2.5
|209
|0
|46
|40
|46
|Lamb
|48
|144
|192
|3.5
|89
|1.6
|125
|0
|26
|49
|17
|Jerome
|7
|71
|78
|1.8
|135
|3.1
|64
|0
|23
|30
|5
|Wiseman
|18
|55
|73
|3.5
|14
|.7
|39
|0
|3
|14
|7
|J.Green
|72
|132
|204
|3.7
|50
|.9
|104
|0
|25
|52
|22
|Baldwin
|1
|35
|36
|1.4
|7
|.3
|14
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Moody
|26
|69
|95
|1.6
|46
|.8
|46
|0
|18
|32
|6
|Iguodala
|3
|14
|17
|2.1
|19
|2.4
|11
|1
|4
|9
|3
|Rollins
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|6
|.5
|10
|0
|1
|16
|1
|TEAM
|773
|2545
|3318
|44.2
|2218
|29.6
|1618
|6
|529
|1172
|290
|OPPONENTS
|792
|2470
|3262
|43.5
|1932
|25.8
|1388
|4
|592
|1017
|302
