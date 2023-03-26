AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry4934.8490-982.499238-556232-254.913145029.6
Thompson6333.0497-1140.436268-660110-126.873137221.8
Poole7530.5504-1179.427194-584322-369.873152420.3
Wiggins3732.2250-529.47389-22544-72.61163317.1
Kuminga6020.6229-448.51148-13577-118.6535839.7
DiVincenzo6526.4206-488.422138-34750-59.8476009.2
D.Green6631.4226-428.52837-11970-99.7075598.5
Looney7523.7230-355.6480-186-144.5975467.3
Lamb5519.9138-292.47371-19041-54.7593887.1
Jerome4418.5118-242.48835-9038-41.9273097.0
Wiseman2112.559-94.6281-226-38.6841456.9
J.Green5514.2135-249.54242-11052-67.7763646.6
Baldwin268.140-100.40030-774-6.6671144.4
Moody5812.990-201.44842-12336-52.6922584.4
Iguodala814.17-15.4671-92-3.667172.1
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
TEAM75242.03226-6762.4771237-32371196-1508.7938885118.5
OPPONENTS75242.03196-6776.472976-26711479-1910.7748847118.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry342713056.23076.310814516217
Thompson382282664.21512.411714411226
Poole311722032.73454.619315823618
Wiggins611251865.0852.31070454828
Kuminga611402013.41111.91440358927
DiVincenzo682152834.42173.31230859810
D.Green564244807.34506.820426517453
Looney2464416879.21862.52090464046
Lamb481441923.5891.61250264917
Jerome771781.81353.164023305
Wiseman1855733.514.73903147
J.Green721322043.750.91040255222
Baldwin135361.47.31406114
Moody2669951.646.846018326
Iguodala314172.1192.4111493
Rollins39121.06.51001161
TEAM7732545331844.2221829.6161865291172290
OPPONENTS7922470326243.5193225.8138845921017302

