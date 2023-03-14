AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry4334.7424-853.497214-491212-230.922127429.6
Thompson5732.8457-1046.437249-606106-121.876126922.3
Poole6930.7472-1104.428180-547294-338.870141820.6
Wiggins3732.2250-529.47389-22544-72.61163317.1
DiVincenzo5926.5190-444.428127-31243-51.8435509.3
Kuminga5420.2195-388.50340-11668-102.6674989.2
D.Green6131.4203-387.52535-10867-95.7055088.3
Jerome4418.5118-242.48835-9038-41.9273097.0
Lamb5020.1126-265.47566-17433-45.7333517.0
Looney6923.4205-315.6510-173-124.5894837.0
Wiseman2112.559-94.6281-226-38.6841456.9
J.Green4914.4120-227.52940-10544-59.7463246.6
Baldwin248.540-99.40430-764-6.6671144.8
Moody5213.382-191.42939-11834-47.7232374.6
Iguodala814.17-15.4671-92-3.667172.1
Rollins125.27-20.3503-96-61.000231.9
TEAM69242.22955-6219.4751149-29891094-1378.7948153118.2
OPPONENTS69242.22930-6225.471891-24531357-1750.7758108117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry292402696.32706.39714114416
Thompson381952334.11402.511014010020
Poole301631932.83164.618015622216
Wiggins611251865.0852.31070454828
DiVincenzo621982604.41983.41110788610
Kuminga511281793.3961.81250328224
D.Green523954477.34156.818525915848
Jerome771781.81353.164023305
Lamb441271713.4871.71160244715
Looney2154086239.01702.51960413739
Wiseman1855733.514.73903147
J.Green611241853.844.9940235020
Baldwin134351.56.31306104
Moody2361841.643.839017315
Iguodala314172.1192.4111493
Rollins39121.06.51001161
TEAM6982347304544.1204429.6149764931084261
OPPONENTS7272297302443.8177625.712803540957283

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you