|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry
|18
|34.7
|196-372
|.527
|94-211
|85-94
|.904
|571
|31.7
|Wiggins
|18
|33.3
|133-267
|.498
|53-121
|26-37
|.703
|345
|19.2
|Thompson
|16
|29.6
|99-250
|.396
|61-157
|21-26
|.808
|280
|17.5
|Poole
|20
|27.6
|108-263
|.411
|42-136
|59-70
|.843
|317
|15.9
|D.Green
|18
|30.4
|62-106
|.585
|7-20
|17-25
|.680
|148
|8.2
|Wiseman
|11
|13.4
|30-51
|.588
|0-0
|15-23
|.652
|75
|6.8
|Looney
|20
|23.0
|55-86
|.640
|0-0
|14-24
|.583
|124
|6.2
|Jerome
|9
|16.3
|18-34
|.529
|7-17
|12-12
|1.000
|55
|6.1
|Lamb
|12
|19.2
|29-54
|.537
|15-35
|0-0
|.000
|73
|6.1
|J.Green
|17
|16.5
|42-86
|.488
|6-29
|10-12
|.833
|100
|5.9
|Kuminga
|16
|14.8
|30-79
|.380
|8-33
|16-19
|.842
|84
|5.3
|Moody
|17
|15.5
|28-71
|.394
|15-46
|18-22
|.818
|89
|5.2
|DiVincenzo
|12
|16.7
|17-46
|.370
|11-33
|5-7
|.714
|50
|4.2
|Baldwin
|4
|6.0
|4-10
|.400
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|10
|2.5
|Rollins
|7
|6.1
|5-15
|.333
|3-8
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|2.1
|TEAM
|20
|241.3
|856-1790
|.478
|324-854
|300-373
|.804
|2336
|116.8
|OPPONENTS
|20
|241.3
|831-1803
|.461
|257-736
|430-539
|.798
|2349
|117.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Curry
|10
|108
|118
|6.6
|127
|7.1
|37
|0
|21
|48
|4
|Wiggins
|30
|72
|102
|5.7
|41
|2.3
|55
|0
|26
|25
|15
|Thompson
|7
|48
|55
|3.4
|35
|2.2
|29
|1
|10
|29
|5
|Poole
|5
|32
|37
|1.8
|87
|4.4
|43
|0
|18
|56
|7
|D.Green
|11
|100
|111
|6.2
|126
|7.0
|63
|0
|18
|45
|11
|Wiseman
|11
|31
|42
|3.8
|11
|1.0
|26
|0
|1
|8
|4
|Looney
|46
|91
|137
|6.8
|61
|3.1
|62
|0
|8
|10
|11
|Jerome
|1
|8
|9
|1.0
|18
|2.0
|12
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Lamb
|10
|34
|44
|3.7
|21
|1.8
|27
|0
|9
|15
|1
|J.Green
|29
|47
|76
|4.5
|13
|.8
|37
|0
|11
|20
|8
|Kuminga
|13
|24
|37
|2.3
|13
|.8
|28
|0
|6
|20
|6
|Moody
|5
|26
|31
|1.8
|10
|.6
|13
|0
|7
|19
|5
|DiVincenzo
|3
|25
|28
|2.3
|25
|2.1
|18
|0
|9
|16
|1
|Baldwin
|0
|6
|6
|1.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Rollins
|1
|6
|7
|1.0
|3
|.4
|9
|0
|0
|12
|0
|TEAM
|182
|658
|840
|42.0
|591
|29.6
|459
|1
|148
|328
|79
|OPPONENTS
|235
|667
|902
|45.1
|523
|26.2
|366
|0
|175
|295
|73
