AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Curry1834.7196-372.52794-21185-94.90457131.7
Wiggins1833.3133-267.49853-12126-37.70334519.2
Thompson1629.699-250.39661-15721-26.80828017.5
Poole2027.6108-263.41142-13659-70.84331715.9
D.Green1830.462-106.5857-2017-25.6801488.2
Wiseman1113.430-51.5880-015-23.652756.8
Looney2023.055-86.6400-014-24.5831246.2
Jerome916.318-34.5297-1712-121.000556.1
Lamb1219.229-54.53715-350-0.000736.1
J.Green1716.542-86.4886-2910-12.8331005.9
Kuminga1614.830-79.3808-3316-19.842845.3
Moody1715.528-71.39415-4618-22.818895.2
DiVincenzo1216.717-46.37011-335-7.714504.2
Baldwin46.04-10.4002-80-0.000102.5
Rollins76.15-15.3333-82-21.000152.1
TEAM20241.3856-1790.478324-854300-373.8042336116.8
OPPONENTS20241.3831-1803.461257-736430-539.7982349117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Curry101081186.61277.137021484
Wiggins30721025.7412.3550262515
Thompson748553.4352.229110295
Poole532371.8874.443018567
D.Green111001116.21267.0630184511
Wiseman1131423.8111.0260184
Looney46911376.8613.162081011
Jerome1891.0182.0120141
Lamb1034443.7211.82709151
J.Green2947764.513.837011208
Kuminga1324372.313.82806206
Moody526311.810.61307195
DiVincenzo325282.3252.11809161
Baldwin0661.50.000310
Rollins1671.03.4900120
TEAM18265884042.059129.6459114832879
OPPONENTS23566790245.152326.2366017529573

