|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|6
|0
|—
|6
|Grambling St.
|14
|14
|0
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
GRAM_Washington 4 run (Urban kick), 11:53
GRAM_Williams 1 run (Urban kick), 09:56
Second Quarter
GRAM_Stewart 68 interception return (Urban kick), 07:01
GRAM_Calvez 2 run (Urban kick), 01:40
Third Quarter
ALCN_Griffin 4 pass from Lawrence (kick failed), 00:19
Fourth Quarter
GRAM_Chalk IV 23 run (Urban kick), 14:15
|ALCN
|GRAM
|First downs
|21
|10
|Rushes-yards
|52-176
|25-114
|Passing
|136
|95
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-25-2
|10-21-0
|Return Yards
|36
|88
|Punts-Avg.
|5-24.6
|8-38.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|2-19
|9-75
|Time of Possession
|37:12
|22:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Alcorn St., Ja. Leatherwood 14-82, Ja. Howard 22-72, Ni. Duffey 6-37, Aa. Allen 6-8, Tr. Lawrence 4-(minus 23). Grambling St., Ma. Washington 9-67, Fl. Chalk 6-33, Ju. Calvez 7-10, Ch. Williams 3-4.
PASSING_Alcorn St., Tr. Lawrence 7-15-1-82, Aa. Allen 6-10-1-54. Grambling St., Ju. Calvez 7-14-0-58, Qu. Hawkins 3-7-0-37.
RECEIVING_Alcorn St., Ju. Anthony Jr. 6-83, Ca. Key 2-29, Te. Ellis 1-13, Ja. Howard 1-5, Ta. Griffin 1-4, Ja. Leatherwood 1-4, Ni. Duffey 1-(minus 2). Grambling St., Ph. Wilson 3-37, No. Bean 2-30, Ly. Rash 1-11, Cl. Coleman 1-8, JR. Waters 1-6, Ma. Washington 1-5, Ch. Williams 1-(minus 2).
