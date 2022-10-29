Alcorn St.00606
Grambling St.14140735

First Quarter

GRAM_Washington 4 run (Urban kick), 11:53

GRAM_Williams 1 run (Urban kick), 09:56

Second Quarter

GRAM_Stewart 68 interception return (Urban kick), 07:01

GRAM_Calvez 2 run (Urban kick), 01:40

Third Quarter

ALCN_Griffin 4 pass from Lawrence (kick failed), 00:19

Fourth Quarter

GRAM_Chalk IV 23 run (Urban kick), 14:15

ALCNGRAM
First downs2110
Rushes-yards52-17625-114
Passing13695
Comp-Att-Int13-25-210-21-0
Return Yards3688
Punts-Avg.5-24.68-38.8
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalty-Yards2-199-75
Time of Possession37:1222:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alcorn St., Ja. Leatherwood 14-82, Ja. Howard 22-72, Ni. Duffey 6-37, Aa. Allen 6-8, Tr. Lawrence 4-(minus 23). Grambling St., Ma. Washington 9-67, Fl. Chalk 6-33, Ju. Calvez 7-10, Ch. Williams 3-4.

PASSING_Alcorn St., Tr. Lawrence 7-15-1-82, Aa. Allen 6-10-1-54. Grambling St., Ju. Calvez 7-14-0-58, Qu. Hawkins 3-7-0-37.

RECEIVING_Alcorn St., Ju. Anthony Jr. 6-83, Ca. Key 2-29, Te. Ellis 1-13, Ja. Howard 1-5, Ta. Griffin 1-4, Ja. Leatherwood 1-4, Ni. Duffey 1-(minus 2). Grambling St., Ph. Wilson 3-37, No. Bean 2-30, Ly. Rash 1-11, Cl. Coleman 1-8, JR. Waters 1-6, Ma. Washington 1-5, Ch. Williams 1-(minus 2).

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

