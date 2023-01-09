FLORIDA A&M (2-12)
Bates 1-4 0-2 2, Burnside 0-1 1-2 1, Louis-Jeune 0-3 0-0 0, Meren 1-3 2-2 4, Tillmon 5-18 0-0 11, Barrs 4-5 3-3 11, Chatman 0-1 2-2 2, B.Smith 2-6 0-2 6, Eisa 2-5 0-0 5, Stevens 4-7 2-2 13, Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 10-15 57.
GRAMBLING ST. (10-6)
Aku 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 4-7 4-7 12, Christon 4-10 4-6 14, Cotton 1-9 2-4 4, Cowart 6-13 5-9 18, J.Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Murrell 1-2 1-2 4, Munford 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 2-3 0-0 4, Warren 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-52 18-31 62.
Halftime_Florida A&M 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 7-20 (Stevens 3-5, B.Smith 2-4, Eisa 1-3, Tillmon 1-5, Williams 0-1, Bates 0-2), Grambling St. 4-15 (Christon 2-5, Murrell 1-1, Cowart 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Munford 0-1, J.Smith 0-1, Cotton 0-4). Rebounds_Florida A&M 38 (Bates 9), Grambling St. 33 (Gordon 12). Assists_Florida A&M 11 (Chatman 5), Grambling St. 10 (Christon, Cotton 3). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 22, Grambling St. 16. A_1,362 (7,500).
