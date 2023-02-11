TEXAS SOUTHERN (8-17)
Barnes 0-4 2-4 2, Nicholas 3-7 3-6 9, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Granger 3-6 1-1 8, Henry 3-13 2-2 10, Farooq 3-5 0-1 7, Carter 1-1 0-0 2, Mortle 1-7 0-2 2, Gilliam 0-3 0-0 0, Craig 3-3 0-0 6, Marin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 8-16 46.
GRAMBLING ST. (16-8)
Aku 1-4 2-5 4, Smith 3-11 3-9 10, Christon 2-2 2-2 7, Cotton 6-12 6-8 20, Cowart 2-7 3-4 8, Moton 1-8 4-7 6, Lamin 2-5 0-0 5, Munford 1-1 0-0 2, Murrell 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 21-36 65.
Halftime_Grambling St. 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 4-17 (Henry 2-5, Farooq 1-2, Granger 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Mortle 0-2, Gilliam 0-3), Grambling St. 6-17 (Cotton 2-7, Christon 1-1, Lamin 1-1, Cowart 1-2, Smith 1-3, Murrell 0-1, Moton 0-2). Fouled Out_Walker. Rebounds_Texas Southern 34 (Granger 8), Grambling St. 42 (Smith, Christon 8). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (Granger, Farooq, Carter 2), Grambling St. 9 (Christon, Cowart, Moton 2). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 23, Grambling St. 18. A_1,642 (7,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.