INCARNATE WORD (5-5)
Dennis 0-2 2-6 2, Griscti 5-9 0-0 11, Cisse 2-10 1-2 6, Miller 0-10 1-3 1, Swaby 4-8 2-3 11, Morgan 0-7 0-0 0, Cruz 2-6 1-3 5, Hayman 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 0-2 0-0 0, Abram 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 14-58 8-19 39.
GRAMBLING ST. (5-3)
Aku 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 5-9 1-5 11, Christon 5-9 2-4 15, Cowart 7-11 4-5 18, Murrell 0-2 2-2 2, Munford 4-7 0-0 9, Smith 4-7 0-2 9, Phillips 1-1 0-0 2, Cotton 1-4 0-0 3, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Lamin 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-53 9-18 72.
Halftime_Grambling St. 24-16. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 3-19 (Swaby 1-3, Griscti 1-4, Cisse 1-6, Abram 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Miller 0-1, Morgan 0-3), Grambling St. 7-14 (Christon 3-6, Munford 1-1, Reynolds 1-1, Smith 1-1, Cotton 1-3, Cowart 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 36 (Swaby 9), Grambling St. 39 (Gordon 8). Assists_Incarnate Word 6 (Miller 3), Grambling St. 19 (Munford 5). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 14, Grambling St. 19. A_343 (7,500).
