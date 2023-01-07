BETHUNE-COOKMAN (5-10)
Hulsewe 0-1 0-0 0, French 4-7 0-0 11, Garrett 6-14 7-10 22, Harmon 4-9 2-3 11, Davis 5-11 5-5 15, Carter-Hollinger 3-7 5-5 11, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, McEntire 0-0 0-0 0, Gudavicius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 19-23 70.
GRAMBLING ST. (9-6)
Aku 2-5 1-2 5, Gordon 4-6 0-2 8, Christon 6-9 2-5 15, Cotton 2-6 4-5 9, Cowart 7-15 3-4 19, Smith 3-5 1-3 7, Moton 1-1 2-2 4, Munford 2-5 0-0 5, Murrell 1-1 2-2 4, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 15-25 76.
Halftime_Grambling St. 44-32. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 7-18 (Garrett 3-5, French 3-6, Harmon 1-4, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Davis 0-2), Grambling St. 5-11 (Cowart 2-4, Christon 1-2, Munford 1-2, Cotton 1-3). Fouled Out_Harmon. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 16 (Davis 6), Grambling St. 23 (Aku 6). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 13 (French 4), Grambling St. 15 (Moton, Munford 4). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 19, Grambling St. 18.
