GRAMBLING ST. (12-7)
Aku 3-5 0-0 6, Smith 8-11 7-8 24, Christon 4-7 6-7 16, Cotton 0-5 4-4 4, Cowart 6-9 3-3 15, Murrell 3-7 0-0 8, Munford 0-1 0-0 0, Lamin 1-2 0-0 2, Moton 1-1 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 20-22 77.
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (9-12)
R.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Plet 0-1 2-2 2, Doss 9-20 11-13 30, Curry 1-3 0-0 3, Ware 4-8 0-0 11, Milton 4-10 5-5 14, Harris 1-5 2-2 5, Greene 2-6 0-0 5, Virden 0-1 0-0 0, Reinhart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 20-22 70.
Halftime_Grambling St. 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 5-9 (Christon 2-3, Murrell 2-4, Smith 1-1, Cotton 0-1), Ark.-Pine Bluff 8-25 (Ware 3-4, Curry 1-1, Greene 1-4, Doss 1-5, Harris 1-5, Milton 1-5, Virden 0-1). Fouled Out_Milton. Rebounds_Grambling St. 26 (Aku 6), Ark.-Pine Bluff 22 (Doss 6). Assists_Grambling St. 19 (Cotton 8), Ark.-Pine Bluff 14 (Ware 6). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 18, Ark.-Pine Bluff 19. A_17,246 (4,500).
