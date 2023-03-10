JACKSON ST. (14-19)
Cook 3-8 5-7 11, Mansel 6-12 0-1 12, Adams 3-9 0-0 8, Evans 3-9 5-8 12, C.Young 5-15 3-3 18, Bell 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 2-3 6, T.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-61 15-22 69.
GRAMBLING ST. (24-8)
Aku 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 8-12 2-2 18, Christon 6-7 1-2 15, Cowart 5-12 5-6 15, Moton 2-9 3-4 7, Cotton 4-7 3-4 14, Munford 1-2 0-0 3, Lamin 1-1 4-6 6, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 18-24 78.
Halftime_Jackson St. 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 8-27 (C.Young 5-14, Adams 2-5, Evans 1-5, Cook 0-1, Bell 0-2), Grambling St. 6-15 (Cotton 3-4, Christon 2-3, Munford 1-2, Smith 0-1, Cowart 0-2, Moton 0-3). Fouled Out_Christon. Rebounds_Jackson St. 31 (Cook 11), Grambling St. 28 (Smith 8). Assists_Jackson St. 15 (Adams 6), Grambling St. 11 (Moton 4). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 17, Grambling St. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.