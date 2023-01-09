FGFTReb
FLORIDA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bates281-40-21-9022
Burnside130-11-22-3021
Louis-Jeune260-30-02-6240
Meren191-32-22-5214
Tillmon355-180-00-61211
Barrs244-53-31-40411
Chatman150-12-20-1532
B.Smith132-60-20-0026
Eisa122-50-00-2015
Stevens124-72-21-11113
Williams31-20-01-1002
Totals20020-5510-1510-38112257

Percentages: FG .364, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Stevens 3-5, B.Smith 2-4, Eisa 1-3, Tillmon 1-5, Williams 0-1, Bates 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Louis-Jeune 2, Barrs, Meren).

Turnovers: 10 (Bates 2, Eisa 2, Meren 2, Tillmon 2, Chatman, Louis-Jeune).

Steals: 6 (Stevens 2, Tillmon 2, Barrs, Louis-Jeune).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aku90-10-00-3000
Gordon354-74-72-122312
Christon374-104-62-63314
Cotton321-92-41-3324
Cowart346-135-91-52118
J.Smith182-62-21-1036
Murrell141-21-22-2014
Munford110-10-00-0020
Phillips72-30-01-1014
Warren30-00-10-0000
Totals20020-5218-3110-33101662

Percentages: FG .385, FT .581.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Christon 2-5, Murrell 1-1, Cowart 1-2, Gordon 0-1, J.Smith 0-1, Munford 0-1, Cotton 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon 2, Aku, Cowart, Phillips).

Turnovers: 9 (Gordon 3, Christon 2, Cowart, Munford, Murrell, Warren).

Steals: 4 (Cowart 3, Murrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida A&M342357
Grambling St.303262

A_1,362 (7,500).

