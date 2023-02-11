|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|29
|0-4
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Nicholas
|25
|3-7
|3-6
|0-6
|0
|3
|9
|Walker
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|0
|Granger
|29
|3-6
|1-1
|1-8
|2
|3
|8
|Henry
|28
|3-13
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|10
|Farooq
|15
|3-5
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|3
|7
|Carter
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|0
|2
|Mortle
|13
|1-7
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Gilliam
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Craig
|11
|3-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|6
|Marin
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-52
|8-16
|6-34
|7
|23
|46
Percentages: FG .327, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Henry 2-5, Farooq 1-2, Granger 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Mortle 0-2, Gilliam 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Farooq 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Farooq 3, Granger 3, Henry 3, Craig 2, Barnes, Marin, Mortle, Walker).
Steals: 6 (Barnes, Carter, Craig, Farooq, Granger, Mortle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aku
|27
|1-4
|2-5
|1-5
|1
|3
|4
|Smith
|34
|3-11
|3-9
|3-8
|1
|2
|10
|Christon
|19
|2-2
|2-2
|1-8
|2
|4
|7
|Cotton
|35
|6-12
|6-8
|0-5
|0
|3
|20
|Cowart
|32
|2-7
|3-4
|1-5
|2
|2
|8
|Moton
|26
|1-8
|4-7
|2-4
|2
|1
|6
|Lamin
|9
|2-5
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|5
|Munford
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Murrell
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|21-36
|10-42
|9
|18
|65
Percentages: FG .358, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Cotton 2-7, Christon 1-1, Lamin 1-1, Cowart 1-2, Smith 1-3, Murrell 0-1, Moton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Aku, Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (Cotton 4, Cowart 4, Smith 2).
Steals: 10 (Cowart 5, Cotton 2, Smith 2, Moton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Southern
|25
|21
|—
|46
|Grambling St.
|29
|36
|—
|65
A_1,642 (7,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.