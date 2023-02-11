FGFTReb
TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes290-42-40-3022
Nicholas253-73-60-6039
Walker190-30-00-2050
Granger293-61-11-8238
Henry283-132-21-30110
Farooq153-50-10-0237
Carter141-10-02-3202
Mortle131-70-20-3122
Gilliam120-30-00-2000
Craig113-30-02-2046
Marin50-00-00-2000
Totals20017-528-166-3472346

Percentages: FG .327, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Henry 2-5, Farooq 1-2, Granger 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Mortle 0-2, Gilliam 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Farooq 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Farooq 3, Granger 3, Henry 3, Craig 2, Barnes, Marin, Mortle, Walker).

Steals: 6 (Barnes, Carter, Craig, Farooq, Granger, Mortle).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aku271-42-51-5134
Smith343-113-93-81210
Christon192-22-21-8247
Cotton356-126-80-50320
Cowart322-73-41-5228
Moton261-84-72-4216
Lamin92-50-02-5035
Munford81-10-00-0102
Murrell51-31-10-2003
Totals20019-5321-3610-4291865

Percentages: FG .358, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Cotton 2-7, Christon 1-1, Lamin 1-1, Cowart 1-2, Smith 1-3, Murrell 0-1, Moton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Aku, Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (Cotton 4, Cowart 4, Smith 2).

Steals: 10 (Cowart 5, Cotton 2, Smith 2, Moton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Southern252146
Grambling St.293665

A_1,642 (7,500).

