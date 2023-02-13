|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rasas
|38
|11-19
|2-3
|4-9
|1
|3
|25
|Rutty
|26
|0-1
|1-2
|5-6
|0
|4
|1
|Augustin
|15
|0-5
|3-4
|3-7
|0
|1
|3
|Harding
|33
|3-12
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|5
|7
|Nelson
|30
|2-7
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|7
|Gambrell
|22
|5-9
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|12
|Douglas
|18
|2-5
|4-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|9
|Wesley
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Harris
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|12-15
|16-35
|8
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .371, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Gambrell 2-4, Douglas 1-1, Rasas 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Harding 1-5, Augustin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harding, Rasas).
Turnovers: 14 (Harding 3, Nelson 3, Rasas 3, Rutty 2, Augustin, Douglas, Harris).
Steals: 3 (Douglas 2, Rasas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aku
|20
|2-2
|1-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|J.Smith
|24
|4-7
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|4
|9
|Christon
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|3
|Cotton
|19
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|Cowart
|37
|4-9
|4-8
|0-2
|3
|0
|12
|Moton
|29
|3-6
|3-4
|0-3
|3
|0
|10
|Gordon
|24
|6-8
|5-6
|2-8
|0
|1
|18
|Munford
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Murrell
|8
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Lamin
|7
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|24-45
|16-26
|7-28
|9
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .533, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Cotton 1-1, Christon 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Moton 1-2, Cowart 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Aku 2, J.Smith 2, Gordon, Lamin, Munford, Murrell).
Turnovers: 14 (Cotton 4, Munford 3, Aku 2, Christon, Cowart, Gordon, Moton, Murrell).
Steals: 8 (Cotton 2, Cowart 2, Moton 2, Christon, Murrell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Prairie View
|35
|29
|—
|64
|Grambling St.
|34
|34
|—
|68
A_1,441 (7,500).
