FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rasas3811-192-34-91325
Rutty260-11-25-6041
Augustin150-53-43-7013
Harding333-120-01-3457
Nelson302-72-20-1237
Gambrell225-90-01-10112
Douglas182-54-42-5019
Wesley90-20-00-2100
Harris80-10-00-1000
Miles10-10-00-0000
Totals20023-6212-1516-3581864

Percentages: FG .371, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Gambrell 2-4, Douglas 1-1, Rasas 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Harding 1-5, Augustin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Harding, Rasas).

Turnovers: 14 (Harding 3, Nelson 3, Rasas 3, Rutty 2, Augustin, Douglas, Harris).

Steals: 3 (Douglas 2, Rasas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aku202-21-31-4025
J.Smith244-71-22-4149
Christon191-30-00-2053
Cotton191-42-21-2145
Cowart374-94-80-23012
Moton293-63-40-33010
Gordon246-85-62-80118
Munford130-20-00-1110
Murrell81-10-10-1002
Lamin72-30-01-1004
Totals20024-4516-267-2891768

Percentages: FG .533, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Cotton 1-1, Christon 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Moton 1-2, Cowart 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Aku 2, J.Smith 2, Gordon, Lamin, Munford, Murrell).

Turnovers: 14 (Cotton 4, Munford 3, Aku 2, Christon, Cowart, Gordon, Moton, Murrell).

Steals: 8 (Cotton 2, Cowart 2, Moton 2, Christon, Murrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Prairie View352964
Grambling St.343468

A_1,441 (7,500).

