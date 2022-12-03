FGFTReb
INCARNATE WORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dennis150-22-61-2042
Griscti225-90-02-70111
Cisse312-101-21-1136
Miller280-101-32-3301
Swaby324-82-34-90211
Morgan220-70-01-3000
Cruz162-61-31-3015
Hayman151-10-02-2112
Payne140-20-02-5020
Abram50-31-20-1101
Totals20014-588-1916-3661439

Percentages: FG .241, FT .421.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Swaby 1-3, Griscti 1-4, Cisse 1-6, Abram 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Miller 0-1, Morgan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cruz, Dennis, Hayman).

Turnovers: 16 (Cisse 8, Miller 4, Abram, Cruz, Dennis, Hayman).

Steals: 6 (Cisse, Cruz, Dennis, Morgan, Payne, Swaby).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aku70-00-00-0030
Gordon275-91-52-82311
Christon305-92-40-53315
Cowart327-114-52-64018
Murrell170-22-20-5222
Munford264-70-01-7519
Smith194-70-21-5129
Phillips151-10-01-2112
Cotton131-40-00-0133
Warren60-20-00-0000
Lamin40-00-00-1010
Reynolds41-10-00-0003
Totals20028-539-187-39191972

Percentages: FG .528, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Christon 3-6, Munford 1-1, Reynolds 1-1, Smith 1-1, Cotton 1-3, Cowart 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith 3, Gordon 2, Munford, Phillips).

Turnovers: 12 (Cotton 3, Cowart 3, Christon 2, Gordon 2, Lamin, Smith).

Steals: 7 (Cowart 3, Gordon 2, Munford, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Incarnate Word162339
Grambling St.244872

A_343 (7,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you