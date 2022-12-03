|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dennis
|15
|0-2
|2-6
|1-2
|0
|4
|2
|Griscti
|22
|5-9
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|1
|11
|Cisse
|31
|2-10
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|6
|Miller
|28
|0-10
|1-3
|2-3
|3
|0
|1
|Swaby
|32
|4-8
|2-3
|4-9
|0
|2
|11
|Morgan
|22
|0-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz
|16
|2-6
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|5
|Hayman
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|2
|Payne
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|0
|Abram
|5
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|14-58
|8-19
|16-36
|6
|14
|39
Percentages: FG .241, FT .421.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Swaby 1-3, Griscti 1-4, Cisse 1-6, Abram 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Miller 0-1, Morgan 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cruz, Dennis, Hayman).
Turnovers: 16 (Cisse 8, Miller 4, Abram, Cruz, Dennis, Hayman).
Steals: 6 (Cisse, Cruz, Dennis, Morgan, Payne, Swaby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aku
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Gordon
|27
|5-9
|1-5
|2-8
|2
|3
|11
|Christon
|30
|5-9
|2-4
|0-5
|3
|3
|15
|Cowart
|32
|7-11
|4-5
|2-6
|4
|0
|18
|Murrell
|17
|0-2
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|2
|Munford
|26
|4-7
|0-0
|1-7
|5
|1
|9
|Smith
|19
|4-7
|0-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|9
|Phillips
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Cotton
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|3
|Warren
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamin
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|9-18
|7-39
|19
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .528, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Christon 3-6, Munford 1-1, Reynolds 1-1, Smith 1-1, Cotton 1-3, Cowart 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith 3, Gordon 2, Munford, Phillips).
Turnovers: 12 (Cotton 3, Cowart 3, Christon 2, Gordon 2, Lamin, Smith).
Steals: 7 (Cowart 3, Gordon 2, Munford, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Incarnate Word
|16
|23
|—
|39
|Grambling St.
|24
|48
|—
|72
A_343 (7,500).
