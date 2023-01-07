|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hulsewe
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|French
|35
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|11
|Garrett
|32
|6-14
|7-10
|1-3
|2
|1
|22
|Harmon
|36
|4-9
|2-3
|0-1
|2
|6
|11
|Davis
|36
|5-11
|5-5
|4-6
|3
|4
|15
|Carter-Hollinger
|27
|3-7
|5-5
|2-4
|0
|3
|11
|Henderson
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|McEntire
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Gudavicius
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-49
|19-23
|7-16
|13
|19
|70
Percentages: FG .449, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Garrett 3-5, French 3-6, Harmon 1-4, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Davis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson).
Turnovers: 13 (Harmon 5, Garrett 3, Davis, French, Gudavicius, Hulsewe, McEntire).
Steals: 4 (Davis 2, French, Garrett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aku
|13
|2-5
|1-2
|4-6
|0
|1
|5
|Gordon
|29
|4-6
|0-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|8
|Christon
|19
|6-9
|2-5
|1-5
|1
|3
|15
|Cotton
|34
|2-6
|4-5
|0-0
|3
|0
|9
|Cowart
|35
|7-15
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|3
|19
|Smith
|31
|3-5
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|3
|7
|Moton
|19
|1-1
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|1
|4
|Munford
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|5
|Murrell
|3
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Phillips
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|15-25
|9-23
|15
|18
|76
Percentages: FG .528, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Cowart 2-4, Christon 1-2, Munford 1-2, Cotton 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Smith).
Turnovers: 13 (Gordon 4, Aku 2, Cowart 2, Christon, Moton, Munford, Phillips, Smith).
Steals: 6 (Gordon 2, Munford 2, Cotton, Cowart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethune-Cookman
|32
|38
|—
|70
|Grambling St.
|44
|32
|—
|76
.
