BETHUNE-COOKMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hulsewe30-10-00-0000
French354-70-00-14111
Garrett326-147-101-32122
Harmon364-92-30-12611
Davis365-115-54-63415
Carter-Hollinger273-75-52-40311
Henderson180-00-00-1120
McEntire110-00-00-0120
Gudavicius20-00-00-0000
Totals20022-4919-237-16131970

Percentages: FG .449, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Garrett 3-5, French 3-6, Harmon 1-4, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Davis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson).

Turnovers: 13 (Harmon 5, Garrett 3, Davis, French, Gudavicius, Hulsewe, McEntire).

Steals: 4 (Davis 2, French, Garrett).

Technical Fouls: None.

GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aku132-51-24-6015
Gordon294-60-22-5048
Christon196-92-51-51315
Cotton342-64-50-0309
Cowart357-153-40-22319
Smith313-51-31-2137
Moton191-12-21-2414
Munford162-50-00-1425
Murrell31-12-20-0004
Phillips10-00-00-0010
Totals20028-5315-259-23151876

Percentages: FG .528, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Cowart 2-4, Christon 1-2, Munford 1-2, Cotton 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Smith).

Turnovers: 13 (Gordon 4, Aku 2, Cowart 2, Christon, Moton, Munford, Phillips, Smith).

Steals: 6 (Gordon 2, Munford 2, Cotton, Cowart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethune-Cookman323870
Grambling St.443276

.

