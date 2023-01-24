FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aku303-50-00-6136
Smith258-117-81-51424
Christon344-76-71-53316
Cotton320-54-40-3814
Cowart346-93-31-25215
Murrell203-70-01-2018
Munford90-10-00-0100
Lamin81-20-01-1032
Moton71-10-00-2002
Phillips10-00-00-0010
Totals20026-4820-225-26191877

Percentages: FG .542, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Christon 2-3, Murrell 2-4, Smith 1-1, Cotton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Christon, Smith).

Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Smith 3, Aku 2, Cotton 2, Lamin 2, Moton 2, Murrell 2, Christon).

Steals: 11 (Cowart 5, Cotton 2, Christon, Moton, Munford, Murrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
R.Lewis30-00-00-0010
Plet250-12-21-2022
Doss409-2011-132-61230
Curry231-30-02-5003
Ware334-80-00-26411
Milton314-105-50-24514
Harris221-52-21-2325
Greene162-60-02-3035
Virden50-10-00-0000
Reinhart20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5420-228-22141970

Percentages: FG .389, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Ware 3-4, Curry 1-1, Greene 1-4, Doss 1-5, Harris 1-5, Milton 1-5, Virden 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Doss, Milton).

Turnovers: 15 (Ware 7, Greene 2, Milton 2, Doss, Harris, R.Lewis, Reinhart).

Steals: 9 (Milton 5, Ware 2, Harris, Plet).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grambling St.344377
Ark.-Pine Bluff274370

A_17,246 (4,500).

