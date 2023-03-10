|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cook
|31
|3-8
|5-7
|4-11
|1
|1
|11
|Mansel
|35
|6-12
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|2
|12
|Adams
|39
|3-9
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|4
|8
|Evans
|34
|3-9
|5-8
|2-2
|3
|2
|12
|C.Young
|34
|5-15
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|4
|18
|Bell
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Jones
|10
|2-4
|2-3
|3-4
|1
|1
|6
|T.Johnson
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|15-22
|14-31
|15
|17
|69
Percentages: FG .377, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (C.Young 5-14, Adams 2-5, Evans 1-5, Cook 0-1, Bell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Mansel).
Turnovers: 10 (Mansel 3, Adams 2, Cook 2, Bell, Evans, Jones).
Steals: 9 (Adams 2, Bell 2, C.Young, Cook, Evans, Jones, Mansel).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aku
|26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|32
|8-12
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|1
|18
|Christon
|26
|6-7
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|5
|15
|Cowart
|29
|5-12
|5-6
|0-3
|1
|3
|15
|Moton
|26
|2-9
|3-4
|1-3
|4
|3
|7
|Cotton
|24
|4-7
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|0
|14
|Munford
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|3
|Lamin
|14
|1-1
|4-6
|2-4
|0
|2
|6
|Murrell
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|18-24
|6-28
|11
|18
|78
Percentages: FG .529, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Cotton 3-4, Christon 2-3, Munford 1-2, Smith 0-1, Cowart 0-2, Moton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (Cowart 3, Moton 3, Smith 2, Cotton, Murrell).
Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Aku, Munford, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Jackson St.
|36
|33
|—
|69
|Grambling St.
|34
|44
|—
|78
.
