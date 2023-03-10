FGFTReb
JACKSON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cook313-85-74-111111
Mansel356-120-12-42212
Adams393-90-01-5648
Evans343-95-82-23212
C.Young345-153-31-31418
Bell120-30-00-1020
Jones102-42-33-4116
T.Johnson51-10-01-1112
Totals20023-6115-2214-31151769

Percentages: FG .377, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (C.Young 5-14, Adams 2-5, Evans 1-5, Cook 0-1, Bell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mansel).

Turnovers: 10 (Mansel 3, Adams 2, Cook 2, Bell, Evans, Jones).

Steals: 9 (Adams 2, Bell 2, C.Young, Cook, Evans, Jones, Mansel).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aku260-00-00-3020
Smith328-122-22-81118
Christon266-71-21-21515
Cowart295-125-60-31315
Moton262-93-41-3437
Cotton244-73-40-21014
Munford201-20-00-3323
Lamin141-14-62-4026
Murrell30-10-00-0000
Totals20027-5118-246-28111878

Percentages: FG .529, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Cotton 3-4, Christon 2-3, Munford 1-2, Smith 0-1, Cowart 0-2, Moton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (Cowart 3, Moton 3, Smith 2, Cotton, Murrell).

Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Aku, Munford, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jackson St.363369
Grambling St.344478

.

