GRAND CANYON (18-6)
McGlothan 3-5 0-1 6, Ouedraogo 2-3 1-3 5, Blacksher 6-12 2-4 16, Miller-Moore 6-9 0-0 13, Woods 5-13 5-6 16, Cherry 2-7 0-0 6, Ja.Stone 0-0 0-0 0, McMillian 0-2 0-0 0, Igiehon 1-1 1-2 3, Zdor 0-0 0-0 0, Blackmon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 9-16 65.
CAL BAPTIST (14-12)
Akin 3-7 6-8 12, Tr.Armstrong 2-10 0-0 6, Ta.Armstrong 3-14 1-2 9, Rowell 6-11 0-0 16, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Hunter 2-10 0-0 5, Ju.Stone 3-5 2-3 8, Wade 0-0 0-2 0, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 9-15 60.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 6-18 (Blacksher 2-4, Cherry 2-6, Miller-Moore 1-2, Woods 1-4, McGlothan 0-1, McMillian 0-1), Cal Baptist 9-24 (Rowell 4-7, Ta.Armstrong 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-6, Hunter 1-5, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds_Grand Canyon 35 (Miller-Moore 11), Cal Baptist 31 (Akin 7). Assists_Grand Canyon 9 (Blacksher, Woods 3), Cal Baptist 12 (Ta.Armstrong, Rowell 3). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 16, Cal Baptist 17. A_5,050 (6,000).