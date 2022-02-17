|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McGlothan
|22
|3-5
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Ouedraogo
|28
|2-3
|1-3
|4-9
|0
|3
|5
|Blacksher
|35
|6-12
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|2
|16
|Miller-Moore
|30
|6-9
|0-0
|3-11
|1
|0
|13
|Woods
|36
|5-13
|5-6
|0-1
|3
|2
|16
|Cherry
|20
|2-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|6
|Ja.Stone
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|McMillian
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Igiehon
|6
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Zdor
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Blackmon
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|9-16
|10-35
|9
|16
|65
Percentages: FG .481, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Blacksher 2-4, Cherry 2-6, Miller-Moore 1-2, Woods 1-4, McGlothan 0-1, McMillian 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Blacksher, Ouedraogo).
Turnovers: 16 (Ouedraogo 5, Miller-Moore 4, Cherry 2, Blacksher, Igiehon, McGlothan, McMillian, Woods).
Steals: 3 (Blacksher, McGlothan, Ouedraogo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akin
|28
|3-7
|6-8
|2-7
|1
|4
|12
|Tr.Armstrong
|36
|2-10
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|6
|Ta.Armstrong
|34
|3-14
|1-2
|1-6
|3
|4
|9
|Rowell
|39
|6-11
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|4
|16
|Thomas
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|4
|Hunter
|22
|2-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Ju.Stone
|14
|3-5
|2-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|8
|Wade
|6
|0-0
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Campbell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|9-15
|12-31
|12
|17
|60
Percentages: FG .350, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Rowell 4-7, Ta.Armstrong 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-6, Hunter 1-5, Thomas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Ta.Armstrong 6, Akin 4, Campbell, Rowell, Tr.Armstrong).
Steals: 7 (Akin 2, Tr.Armstrong 2, Rowell, Ta.Armstrong, Wade).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Grand Canyon
|33
|32
|—
|65
|Cal Baptist
|31
|29
|—
|60
A_5,050 (6,000).