FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan223-50-11-4036
Ouedraogo282-31-34-9035
Blacksher356-122-40-13216
Miller-Moore306-90-03-111013
Woods365-135-60-13216
Cherry202-70-00-5136
Ja.Stone90-00-02-2000
McMillian80-20-00-1100
Igiehon61-11-20-1013
Zdor40-00-00-0020
Blackmon20-00-00-0000
Totals20025-529-1610-3591665

Percentages: FG .481, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Blacksher 2-4, Cherry 2-6, Miller-Moore 1-2, Woods 1-4, McGlothan 0-1, McMillian 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Blacksher, Ouedraogo).

Turnovers: 16 (Ouedraogo 5, Miller-Moore 4, Cherry 2, Blacksher, Igiehon, McGlothan, McMillian, Woods).

Steals: 3 (Blacksher, McGlothan, Ouedraogo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Akin283-76-82-71412
Tr.Armstrong362-100-02-4226
Ta.Armstrong343-141-21-6349
Rowell396-110-01-13416
Thomas192-30-02-6114
Hunter222-100-01-3115
Ju.Stone143-52-32-3118
Wade60-00-21-1000
Campbell20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-609-1512-31121760

Percentages: FG .350, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Rowell 4-7, Ta.Armstrong 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-6, Hunter 1-5, Thomas 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Ta.Armstrong 6, Akin 4, Campbell, Rowell, Tr.Armstrong).

Steals: 7 (Akin 2, Tr.Armstrong 2, Rowell, Ta.Armstrong, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grand Canyon333265
Cal Baptist312960

A_5,050 (6,000).

