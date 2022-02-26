|FG
|Reb
|SAM HOUSTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ikpe
|19
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Lampley
|27
|2-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|5
|May
|23
|3-5
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|8
|Ray
|30
|4-13
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|8
|Flagg
|30
|3-12
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|3
|7
|Karwowski
|17
|0-0
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Grant
|16
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Powers
|14
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Cook
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Nicholas
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|2
|Scroggins
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-62
|6-7
|10-27
|5
|13
|41
Percentages: FG .258, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 3-29, .103 (Cook 1-3, Lampley 1-6, Flagg 1-8, Powers 0-1, May 0-2, Grant 0-4, Ray 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Karwowski 3, Cook).
Turnovers: 6 (Flagg 4, Grant, May).
Steals: 5 (Lampley 2, Grant, May, Ray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McGlothan
|24
|4-8
|1-1
|2-12
|0
|1
|11
|Ouedraogo
|19
|1-3
|1-2
|3-8
|0
|2
|3
|Blacksher
|31
|6-12
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|18
|Miller-Moore
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Woods
|30
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|1
|7
|Igiehon
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|McMillian
|17
|4-6
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|0
|15
|Ellis
|16
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|3
|Cherry
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Blackmon
|5
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Zdor
|4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Stone
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Lloyd
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gerdes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|10-12
|7-38
|11
|13
|67
Percentages: FG .451, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Blacksher 4-5, McMillian 3-4, McGlothan 2-3, Woods 1-3, Ellis 1-6, Cherry 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Blacksher, Igiehon).
Turnovers: 8 (Blacksher 2, Ellis 2, Woods 2, Blackmon, McGlothan).
Steals: 4 (Blackmon, Blacksher, Cherry, Woods).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sam Houston St.
|22
|19
|—
|41
|Grand Canyon
|35
|32
|—
|67
A_7,112 (7,000).