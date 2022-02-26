FGFTReb
SAM HOUSTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ikpe191-22-20-2004
Lampley272-80-01-4005
May233-52-22-2028
Ray304-130-01-1038
Flagg303-120-02-7237
Karwowski170-00-11-4000
Grant161-80-00-1212
Powers140-32-20-2012
Cook91-40-00-0013
Nicholas91-40-02-2102
Scroggins60-30-01-2020
Totals20016-626-710-2751341

Percentages: FG .258, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 3-29, .103 (Cook 1-3, Lampley 1-6, Flagg 1-8, Powers 0-1, May 0-2, Grant 0-4, Ray 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Karwowski 3, Cook).

Turnovers: 6 (Flagg 4, Grant, May).

Steals: 5 (Lampley 2, Grant, May, Ray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan244-81-12-120111
Ouedraogo191-31-23-8023
Blacksher316-122-20-32118
Miller-Moore152-30-00-1124
Woods303-70-01-3517
Igiehon180-10-01-3010
McMillian174-64-40-21015
Ellis161-70-00-3133
Cherry151-30-00-2012
Blackmon50-02-20-0102
Zdor40-00-10-1000
Stone31-10-00-0012
Lloyd20-00-00-0000
Gerdes10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-5110-127-38111367

Percentages: FG .451, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Blacksher 4-5, McMillian 3-4, McGlothan 2-3, Woods 1-3, Ellis 1-6, Cherry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Blacksher, Igiehon).

Turnovers: 8 (Blacksher 2, Ellis 2, Woods 2, Blackmon, McGlothan).

Steals: 4 (Blackmon, Blacksher, Cherry, Woods).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sam Houston St.221941
Grand Canyon353267

A_7,112 (7,000).

