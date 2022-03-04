|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH VALLEY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fuller
|22
|3-5
|0-2
|3-3
|2
|4
|6
|Aimaq
|36
|6-18
|7-11
|7-19
|2
|5
|19
|Harding
|35
|5-10
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|1
|12
|Harmon
|33
|7-15
|3-5
|0-5
|1
|3
|18
|Nield
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Darthard
|19
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|McCord
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|McClanahan
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Farrer
|6
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Battle
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Leifson
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|12-25
|10-35
|8
|22
|57
Percentages: FG .386, FT .480.
3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Harmon 1-6, Harding 0-1, Leifson 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, McCord 0-1, Aimaq 0-2, Darthard 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McCord).
Turnovers: 13 (Harding 5, Nield 3, Aimaq 2, Darthard 2, Harmon).
Steals: 2 (Fuller, Harding).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McGlothan
|27
|3-10
|4-6
|2-12
|0
|1
|10
|Ouedraogo
|27
|0-2
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|1
|Blacksher
|36
|5-12
|3-5
|0-4
|5
|0
|15
|Miller-Moore
|16
|2-4
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|6
|Woods
|31
|6-10
|9-12
|0-2
|1
|3
|22
|McMillian
|22
|2-6
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|4
|5
|Cherry
|18
|1-5
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Ellis
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Igiehon
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|22-30
|7-36
|9
|21
|68
Percentages: FG .404, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Blacksher 2-4, Ellis 1-1, Woods 1-2, Miller-Moore 0-1, Cherry 0-2, McMillian 0-2, McGlothan 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ellis, McGlothan).
Turnovers: 5 (Blacksher, Cherry, Igiehon, Miller-Moore, Ouedraogo).
Steals: 5 (McGlothan 2, Blacksher, McMillian, Ouedraogo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah Valley St.
|24
|33
|—
|57
|Grand Canyon
|30
|38
|—
|68
A_6,950 (7,000).