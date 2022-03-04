FGFTReb
UTAH VALLEY ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fuller223-50-23-3246
Aimaq366-187-117-192519
Harding355-102-40-40112
Harmon337-153-50-51318
Nield210-10-00-2110
Darthard190-30-20-0220
McCord140-20-00-1020
McClanahan101-20-00-0002
Farrer60-00-10-1040
Battle20-00-00-0000
Leifson20-10-00-0000
Totals20022-5712-2510-3582257

Percentages: FG .386, FT .480.

3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Harmon 1-6, Harding 0-1, Leifson 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, McCord 0-1, Aimaq 0-2, Darthard 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McCord).

Turnovers: 13 (Harding 5, Nield 3, Aimaq 2, Darthard 2, Harmon).

Steals: 2 (Fuller, Harding).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan273-104-62-120110
Ouedraogo270-21-22-4041
Blacksher365-123-50-45015
Miller-Moore162-42-20-3146
Woods316-109-120-21322
McMillian222-61-12-4145
Cherry181-52-21-3034
Ellis151-10-00-1123
Igiehon81-20-00-3002
Totals20021-5222-307-3692168

Percentages: FG .404, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Blacksher 2-4, Ellis 1-1, Woods 1-2, Miller-Moore 0-1, Cherry 0-2, McMillian 0-2, McGlothan 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ellis, McGlothan).

Turnovers: 5 (Blacksher, Cherry, Igiehon, Miller-Moore, Ouedraogo).

Steals: 5 (McGlothan 2, Blacksher, McMillian, Ouedraogo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah Valley St.243357
Grand Canyon303868

A_6,950 (7,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

