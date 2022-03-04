UTAH VALLEY ST. (19-10)
Fuller 3-5 0-2 6, Aimaq 6-18 7-11 19, Harding 5-10 2-4 12, Harmon 7-15 3-5 18, Nield 0-1 0-0 0, Darthard 0-3 0-2 0, McCord 0-2 0-0 0, McClanahan 1-2 0-0 2, Farrer 0-0 0-1 0, Battle 0-0 0-0 0, Leifson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 12-25 57.
GRAND CANYON (21-7)
McGlothan 3-10 4-6 10, Ouedraogo 0-2 1-2 1, Blacksher 5-12 3-5 15, Miller-Moore 2-4 2-2 6, Woods 6-10 9-12 22, McMillian 2-6 1-1 5, Cherry 1-5 2-2 4, Ellis 1-1 0-0 3, Igiehon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 22-30 68.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 1-14 (Harmon 1-6, Harding 0-1, Leifson 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, McCord 0-1, Aimaq 0-2, Darthard 0-2), Grand Canyon 4-16 (Blacksher 2-4, Ellis 1-1, Woods 1-2, Miller-Moore 0-1, Cherry 0-2, McMillian 0-2, McGlothan 0-4). Fouled Out_Aimaq. Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 35 (Aimaq 19), Grand Canyon 36 (McGlothan 12). Assists_Utah Valley St. 8 (Fuller, Aimaq, Darthard 2), Grand Canyon 9 (Blacksher 5). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 22, Grand Canyon 21. A_6,950 (7,000).