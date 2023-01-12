TEXAS-ARLINGTON (5-13)
Walker 0-3 1-2 1, Wilson 3-6 4-8 10, Castro 3-7 0-0 7, Gibson 5-12 0-3 11, Weaver 0-4 0-0 0, Talbot 2-6 0-0 6, Humphrey 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Domingos 1-2 0-1 2, Cornish 0-1 1-2 1, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 6-16 45.
GRAND CANYON (12-5)
Carr 0-1 0-2 0, McGlothan 4-7 2-2 11, Baker 1-4 0-0 3, Harrison 5-8 4-4 17, McMillian 6-9 0-0 14, Baumann 7-11 1-1 19, Knox 4-4 3-5 13, Igiehon 0-2 0-1 0, Ellis 1-2 0-0 3, Landers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-48 10-15 80.
Halftime_Texas-Arlington 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 4-11 (Talbot 2-3, Castro 1-2, Gibson 1-2, Cornish 0-1, Walker 0-1, Anderson 0-2), Grand Canyon 14-26 (Baumann 4-7, Harrison 3-4, Knox 2-2, McMillian 2-4, Ellis 1-2, Baker 1-3, McGlothan 1-3, Igiehon 0-1). Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 22 (Wilson 8), Grand Canyon 35 (McGlothan 7). Assists_Texas-Arlington 14 (Gibson 4), Grand Canyon 14 (Baker 4). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 17, Grand Canyon 19. A_6,982 (7,000).
