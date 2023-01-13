|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS-ARLINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Walker
|12
|0-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|1
|Wilson
|29
|3-6
|4-8
|5-8
|1
|2
|10
|Castro
|31
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|7
|Gibson
|22
|5-12
|0-3
|0-0
|4
|2
|11
|Weaver
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|0
|Talbot
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|6
|Humphrey
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Domingos
|8
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Cornish
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Young
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Woods
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-46
|6-16
|9-22
|14
|17
|45
Percentages: FG .304, FT .375.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Talbot 2-3, Castro 1-2, Gibson 1-2, Cornish 0-1, Walker 0-1, Anderson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibson).
Turnovers: 12 (Castro 2, Gibson 2, Wilson 2, Anderson, Cornish, Domingos, Humphrey, Talbot, Weaver).
Steals: 6 (Wilson 2, Castro, Gibson, Walker, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carr
|8
|0-1
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|0
|McGlothan
|30
|4-7
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|11
|Baker
|27
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|3
|Harrison
|31
|5-8
|4-4
|1-6
|2
|3
|17
|McMillian
|30
|6-9
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|14
|Baumann
|24
|7-11
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|19
|Knox
|15
|4-4
|3-5
|0-5
|1
|1
|13
|Igiehon
|14
|0-2
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Ellis
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Landers
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-48
|10-15
|6-35
|14
|19
|80
Percentages: FG .583, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Baumann 4-7, Harrison 3-4, Knox 2-2, McMillian 2-4, Ellis 1-2, Baker 1-3, McGlothan 1-3, Igiehon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (McGlothan 2, Baker, Carr).
Turnovers: 16 (Baker 4, Harrison 4, McMillian 3, Knox 2, McGlothan 2, Igiehon).
Steals: 6 (Harrison 2, Baumann, Carr, Igiehon, McMillian).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas-Arlington
|30
|18
|—
|45
|Grand Canyon
|28
|52
|—
|80
A_6,982 (7,000).
