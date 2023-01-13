FGFTReb
TEXAS-ARLINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Walker120-31-21-2011
Wilson293-64-85-81210
Castro313-70-00-4227
Gibson225-120-30-04211
Weaver160-40-00-1330
Talbot192-60-01-1206
Humphrey130-20-00-0010
Anderson110-20-00-1020
Domingos81-20-10-1012
Cornish70-11-20-0011
Young70-10-00-1210
Woods40-00-02-3010
Totals20014-466-169-22141745

Percentages: FG .304, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Talbot 2-3, Castro 1-2, Gibson 1-2, Cornish 0-1, Walker 0-1, Anderson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibson).

Turnovers: 12 (Castro 2, Gibson 2, Wilson 2, Anderson, Cornish, Domingos, Humphrey, Talbot, Weaver).

Steals: 6 (Wilson 2, Castro, Gibson, Walker, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr80-10-22-2020
McGlothan304-72-21-72211
Baker271-40-00-2433
Harrison315-84-41-62317
McMillian306-90-00-52114
Baumann247-111-11-32119
Knox154-43-50-51113
Igiehon140-20-11-3030
Ellis131-20-00-2103
Landers80-00-00-0030
Totals20028-4810-156-35141980

Percentages: FG .583, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Baumann 4-7, Harrison 3-4, Knox 2-2, McMillian 2-4, Ellis 1-2, Baker 1-3, McGlothan 1-3, Igiehon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (McGlothan 2, Baker, Carr).

Turnovers: 16 (Baker 4, Harrison 4, McMillian 3, Knox 2, McGlothan 2, Igiehon).

Steals: 6 (Harrison 2, Baumann, Carr, Igiehon, McMillian).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas-Arlington301845
Grand Canyon285280

A_6,982 (7,000).



