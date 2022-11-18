GRAMBLING ST. (2-1)
Gordon 6-11 3-4 15, Lamin 2-3 1-4 5, Christon 2-10 2-3 6, Cotton 1-7 0-0 3, Cowart 2-9 0-0 5, Moton 3-9 1-2 7, Munford 1-1 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-1 0, Aku 0-1 2-2 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-2 0-2 3, Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 9-18 48.
GRAND CANYON (3-1)
McGlothan 4-5 0-0 10, Ouedraogo 0-0 1-2 1, Baker 4-7 0-0 10, Blacksher 0-5 2-2 2, Harrison 9-11 2-2 25, Baumann 3-8 2-2 10, McMillian 1-6 2-3 4, Igiehon 1-4 0-0 2, Knox 2-2 2-5 6, Ellis 1-4 0-0 3, Landers 2-4 0-0 5, Shaw 1-10 0-0 3. Totals 28-66 11-16 81.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 42-15. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 3-14 (Reynolds 1-1, Cowart 1-2, Cotton 1-3, Moton 0-3, Christon 0-5), Grand Canyon 14-38 (Harrison 5-6, McGlothan 2-2, Baker 2-4, Baumann 2-6, Landers 1-3, Ellis 1-4, Shaw 1-4, Igiehon 0-1, McMillian 0-3, Blacksher 0-5). Fouled Out_Lamin. Rebounds_Grambling St. 32 (Christon 6), Grand Canyon 43 (McGlothan 9). Assists_Grambling St. 12 (Cotton, Cowart 3), Grand Canyon 16 (Baker 6). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 16, Grand Canyon 18. A_7,166 (7,000).
