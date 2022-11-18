|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|28
|6-11
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|15
|Lamin
|20
|2-3
|1-4
|2-2
|1
|5
|5
|Christon
|24
|2-10
|2-3
|0-6
|1
|2
|6
|Cotton
|24
|1-7
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|3
|3
|Cowart
|32
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|5
|Moton
|22
|3-9
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|7
|Munford
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Phillips
|12
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Aku
|10
|0-1
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|2
|Smith
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Warren
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-56
|9-18
|9-32
|12
|16
|48
Percentages: FG .321, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Reynolds 1-1, Cowart 1-2, Cotton 1-3, Moton 0-3, Christon 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Gordon, Phillips).
Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Moton 4, Aku 3, Christon 2, Gordon 2, Cotton, Lewis, Phillips).
Steals: 5 (Gordon 2, Moton 2, Munford).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McGlothan
|16
|4-5
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|2
|10
|Ouedraogo
|18
|0-0
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|1
|Baker
|24
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|1
|10
|Blacksher
|20
|0-5
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|2
|Harrison
|19
|9-11
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|25
|Baumann
|17
|3-8
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|10
|McMillian
|17
|1-6
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|2
|4
|Igiehon
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|2
|Knox
|14
|2-2
|2-5
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Ellis
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|0
|3
|Landers
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|5
|Shaw
|12
|1-10
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|11-16
|12-43
|16
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .424, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Harrison 5-6, McGlothan 2-2, Baker 2-4, Baumann 2-6, Landers 1-3, Ellis 1-4, Shaw 1-4, Igiehon 0-1, McMillian 0-3, Blacksher 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Baker).
Turnovers: 13 (Baker 2, Igiehon 2, Knox 2, McMillian 2, Baumann, Ellis, Harrison, Landers, McGlothan).
Steals: 14 (Blacksher 7, Baker 3, Knox 3, Harrison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Grambling St.
|15
|33
|—
|48
|Grand Canyon
|42
|39
|—
|81
A_7,166 (7,000).
