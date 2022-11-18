FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon286-113-41-20215
Lamin202-31-42-2155
Christon242-102-30-6126
Cotton241-70-02-4333
Cowart322-90-00-3315
Moton223-91-21-4227
Munford131-10-01-1102
Phillips120-00-10-1000
Aku100-12-20-4102
Smith70-20-02-4000
Lewis30-10-00-1010
Reynolds21-20-20-0003
Warren10-00-00-0000
Totals20018-569-189-32121648

Percentages: FG .321, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Reynolds 1-1, Cowart 1-2, Cotton 1-3, Moton 0-3, Christon 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Gordon, Phillips).

Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Moton 4, Aku 3, Christon 2, Gordon 2, Cotton, Lewis, Phillips).

Steals: 5 (Gordon 2, Moton 2, Munford).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan164-50-02-91210
Ouedraogo180-01-21-6021
Baker244-70-00-06110
Blacksher200-52-21-3202
Harrison199-112-20-10025
Baumann173-82-20-12210
McMillian171-62-31-2224
Igiehon161-40-02-7022
Knox142-22-50-2126
Ellis131-40-02-6103
Landers122-40-02-4145
Shaw121-100-01-2013
Totals20028-6611-1612-43161881

Percentages: FG .424, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Harrison 5-6, McGlothan 2-2, Baker 2-4, Baumann 2-6, Landers 1-3, Ellis 1-4, Shaw 1-4, Igiehon 0-1, McMillian 0-3, Blacksher 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Baker).

Turnovers: 13 (Baker 2, Igiehon 2, Knox 2, McMillian 2, Baumann, Ellis, Harrison, Landers, McGlothan).

Steals: 14 (Blacksher 7, Baker 3, Knox 3, Harrison).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grambling St.153348
Grand Canyon423981

A_7,166 (7,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

