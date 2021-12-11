OTTAWA (1-1)
Collins 4-9 1-2 12, De La Cerda 4-10 0-0 8, Malbrough 1-6 0-0 3, Bruner 1-8 4-6 6, Hitt 4-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 0-0 3, Bundy 2-4 0-0 4, Catchings 2-7 1-1 6, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Aird 0-0 0-0 0, Schloeman 0-0 0-0 0, Wunnenberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 7-11 53.
GRAND CANYON (9-2)
McGlothan 3-8 2-2 9, Ouedraogo 2-6 0-0 4, Blacksher 5-10 1-2 12, Miller-Moore 2-4 6-6 10, Woods 4-10 3-4 13, Blackmon 2-5 0-0 5, Zdor 1-3 0-0 2, Stone 2-4 0-0 5, Ellis 1-3 0-0 2, Igiehon 3-5 2-2 9, McMillian 3-5 0-0 8, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, Cherry 0-0 0-0 0, Gerdes 0-0 0-0 0, Spry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-66 14-16 81.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 46-22. 3-Point Goals_Ottawa 6-21 (Collins 3-3, Malbrough 1-3, Catchings 1-4, Williams 1-6, Bundy 0-1, Bruner 0-2, De La Cerda 0-2), Grand Canyon 9-22 (Woods 2-2, McMillian 2-3, Igiehon 1-1, Blackmon 1-2, Stone 1-2, Blacksher 1-4, McGlothan 1-4, Lloyd 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1, Ellis 0-2). Rebounds_Ottawa 35 (De La Cerda 9), Grand Canyon 44 (Miller-Moore 8). Assists_Ottawa 8 (Williams 4), Grand Canyon 12 (Blacksher 5). Total Fouls_Ottawa 16, Grand Canyon 13.